After her son was diagnosed with autism, Wagga mum Katie McCracken was relieved to get in touch with Wagga Autism Support group.
Connor, aged 5, was showing signs of being neuro-divergent for a year before a doctor finally confirmed he had autism spectrum disorder (ASD).
"I started to reach out to [the support group] and they've got so many cool things," Mrs McCracken said.
"You can reach out and they redirect you to NDIS pagers and other support pages."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Connor still has not received an official diagnosis, but Mrs McCracken said she hopes as more people are aware of ASD and its symptoms, help will become more readily available.
"I just think there needs to be more awareness about autism and neuro-diversity," she said. "It's important to get the voices out there that there is support for different people."
At the return of Wagga Autism Group's Superhero Walk, about a dozen disability service providers were there to let families know about help available for them.
"It just helps people try and work out who's here and who's around," Wagga Autism Support Group member Jacinta Gordon said.
"When you're new to the situation, or trying to get a diagnosis, it's so hard. Then you get the diagnosis but you don't know what services are available."
Eleven-year-old Kaiden Hinch was at the walk with his mum Stacey, and said he was excited for the walk's return.
"There haven't been too many things to do because of COVID," he said.
"It's a good thing."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.