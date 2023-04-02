The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Lloyd Group goes into voluntary administration, Roxy Theatre's redevelopment on shaky ground

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated April 2 2023 - 1:01pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Roxy Theatre redevelopment is now in limbo until Leeton Shire Council can access more information.
The Roxy Theatre redevelopment is now in limbo until Leeton Shire Council can access more information.

THE redevelopment of the Roxy Theatre is on shaky ground with confirmation the Lloyd Group - the organisation overseeing the project - has gone into voluntary adminstration.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.