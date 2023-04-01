Man jailed after threatening to 'king hit' police officer

A Griffith man will spend at least the next seven months behind bars after threatening a police officer in a police station.
Kevin John Williams, 28, faced Griffith Local Court on March 29 charged with intimidating a police officer in the execution of their duty without causing actual bodily harm.
Williams, appearing via audio-visual link, had entered a plea of guilty.
According to documents tendered to the court, Williams had been arrested on May 6, 2022 and faced Wagga Wagga Local Court via audio-visual link on May 7.
Two constables escorted Williams back to the station's holding cells at 9.18am and as they entered the custody area, Williams asked to speak to his girlfriend.
Williams' request was refused as officers-in-charge of the case had requested that no contact occur.
Williams picked up a piece of paper from the custody desk with contact details on it and a constable grabbed his arm and pulled the paper away from his hand, while Williams pulled his hand back to hold onto the paper.
The officers then grabbed Williams to return him to 'dock one' due to his aggressive behaviour and he resisted their efforts to move him.
Williams made a fist with his right hand and moved it to his chest before dropping it.
Once in the cell, Williams told one of the constables "I'll knock you out you f---ing b----" before the door was closed.
Williams' lawyer Jack Buster conceded to the court the threshold for imprisonment had been crossed and but said there was a risk of institutionalisation which should be considered.
Mr Buster argued that Williams' words were serious but were just below the mid-range of objective seriousness.
Magistrate Trevor Khan said there was an aggravating factor of Williams serving an intensive corrections order at the time for a similar offence.
Mr Buster said Williams had served three months on remand during 2022 and asked the court to take that into account.
However Mr Khan said he was not persuaded that time in remand served last year for other matters related to the current one.
In sentencing Mr Khan accepted the offence was below the mid-level of seriousness.
He said police, like everyone else, had the right to go home or walk around without threats to their personal safety.
Mr Khan convicted Williams and sentenced him to 12 months in jail from January 4, with a non-parole period of seven months meaning he will eligible for release on August 3.
