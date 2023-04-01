A STRONG second half helped East Wagga-Kooringal power to a 33-point win over Barellan to start the year.
The Hawks booted seven goals to three after the main break to run out 9.12 (66) to 5.3 (33) winners at Barellan Sportsground.
New EWK captain Luke Cuthbert led from the front with a strong display, while returning big man Nick Hull also impressed in his first hit-out back.
EWK coach Matt Hard said it was a real battle but was happy with the way his team ran out the game.
"It wasn't a real pretty game but we got the result, we got no injuries so I'm happy," Hard said.
"To their credit, they pressured well and hung in there.
"We dominated field position, I thought, all day but probably didn't get the rewards. That was skill errors early and credit to their pressure.
"As I said to boys, I'll back our fitness in and the work we've done over the last 10 weeks or so and we broke the game open in the end."
Jarrod Turner, Jackson Hughes and Jarrad Boumann also enjoyed good games to start the year for the Hawks.
Full-time
EWK Hawks 1.5 2.7 5.10 9.12 (66)
Barellan Two Blues 0.1 2.1 5.2 5.3 (33)
GOALS: EWK Hawks: J.Boumann 4, J.Turner 2, L.Cuthbert 2, N.Hull 1; Barellan Two Blues: B.Cleaver 2, J.Hillman 1, W.Maguire 1, A.Lawder 1
BEST: EWK Hawks: L.Cuthbert, J.Turner, N.Hull, J.Hughes, J.Boumann, A.Hill; Barellan Two Blues Seniors: Not submitted.
