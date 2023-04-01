TEMORA kicked off the new era under Jimmy Kennedy in style with a hard-fought win over Coleambally on Saturday.
Will Reinhold proved just how important he will be for the Kangaroos this year with a best-on-ground performance on return as Temora ran out winners 7.12 (54) to 5.5 (35) at Coleambally Sportsground.
With the assistance of the breeze, Coleambally got the jump on Temora and opened up an early three-goal lead.
Temora wrestled the ascendency back to lead by seven points at both half-time and three-quarter-time before kicking the only goal of the final term to seal victory.
Kennedy was relieved to start his time at Temora with a win.
"It's a relief, it's a good feeling," Kennedy said.
"They jumped us early, they got the start on us with the wind but we responded and I was really happy with the response after quarter-time.
"They were first to the footy in that first quarter so we knuckled in there and started getting first to the footy after that."
Kennedy attributed the win to his team's work rate.
"I think it was just our willingness to work for each other, number off around the contest and get the ball moving forward," he said.
"We were a little bit wasteful in front of goal, I think we can improve on that but the effort after quarter time was really good from the boys. I'm really proud."
Reinhold was best-on-ground but Kennedy was also impressed by the workrate of Angus Cockfield and Adam Ferguson on wings, while the backline was also strong, led by Angus McRae, Riley Hubbard and Isaac Pattison.
The Kangaroos did it a man down too after losing midfielder Tim Shea to a hamstring injury early in the contest.
Kennedy saved praise for Coleambally and said how impressive their Northern Territory recruits were.
"They're going to surprise a few. Their recruits were really damaging, especially early," he said.
"They were well structured, they were good with their pressure and they were quick to number off on us. They were really good. They were up for the contest early and made us work for it."
Coleambally's best was Stanley Tipiloura.
Full-time
Temora Kangaroos 0.0 4.3 6.4 7.12 (54)
Coleambally Blues 3.0 3.2 5.3 5.5 (35)
GOALS: Temora Kangaroos: W.Reinhold 3, J.Cullen 1, L.Murray 1, S.Quinn 1, B.Cooper 1; Coleambally Blues: D.Thompson 2, M.White 1, N.Graham 1, S.Tipiloura 1
BEST: Temora Kangaroos: W.Reinhold, I.Pattison, A.Ferguson, B.Cooper, A.McRae; Coleambally Blues: K.Pete, J.Breed, T.Mannes, B.Argus, S.Tipiloura, S.Breed
