CHARLES Sturt University booted the final eight goals of the game to start the new season with a 60-point victory over North Wagga on Saturday.
The Bushpigs produced a 129-point turnaround from last year's elimination final as they started the new season in style, winning 14.11 (95) to 5.5 (35) at Peter Hastie Oval.
New recruit Trent Cohalan made an immediate impact for CSU, kicking three goals from the midfield in a best-on-ground performance.
In a game of swings in momentum, CSU started strongly and kicked the first six goals of the game to have the Saints on the back foot.
North Wagga then managed to find their feet, replying with four goals before half-time to narrow the margin at the break to 13 points.
When the Saints kicked the first goal of the third term, the margin was back to just seven points but for the visitors, that was as close as they got.
CSU replied with the next five to lead by 37 points at three-quarter-time and then finished with another three unanswered goals to seal the win.
CSU co-coach Travis Cohalan was rapt with a 10-goal win to start the season.
"Absolutely, if you said to any team here in the off-season that you're going to have a 10-goal win to start the year, you'd say sign me up and take it so I'm definitely pleased with the result," Cohalan said.
"In terms of the way we played, we played really well I thought and executed what we wanted to for three and a half quarters and that was impressive.
"We just had a 10 to 15 minute patch at the end of the second quarter when we let North Wagga kick four goals, which was a little bit disappointing but credit to North Wagga because they played really well in that period."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Cohalan was happy with how his team started, and then responded when North Wagga challenged.
"It was a fast start, I was happy with how we started the game and happy with how we ran it out after a little bit of a lapse at the back end of the second quarter," he said.
"Even after half-time, I think North Wagga kicked the first goal and it got back to seven points. The maturity of the boys to respond in a positive fashion and then kick away with it was fantastic.
"I think we had 11 inside 50s in the last quarter to nil, we wasted a few opportunities in front of goal, but I thought the boys knuckled down really well after half-time and ran it out really well."
It was CSU's new faces that led the charge in round one.
Cohalan was dominant, Hayden Wooden kicked four goals and ruckman Harry Armstrong shone.
Jacob Collingridge competed strongly all day and finished with 3.3, Sam Barrow used the ball superbly from half-back, while Nick Myers impressed in defence.
Cohalan said revenge for last year's finals loss was not a talking point.
"Everyone's motivated by different things," he said.
"They've had a hell of a lot of turnover and so have we. Some of the players that played last year would have felt that, and good on them if that got them the extra motivation but at the start of the game and all this week we just spoke about making today a statement game for the Bushpigs of 2023 and it was really about what do we want to be known as and how do we want to play in 2023.
"What happened in the past is irrelevant to be honest, you never get the one back and they were too good for us last year in the game that counted but today we were just really concentrating on making a mark for 2023."
North Wagga were best served by Isaac Bennett and Matt Thomas in defence, while Tom Nejman made an impact up forward and finished with three goals.
Full-time
CSU Bushpigs 4.1 6.4 11.6 14.11 (95)
North Wagga Saints 0.0 4.3 5.5 5.5 (35)
GOALS: CSU Bushpigs: H.Wooden 4, J.Collingridge 3, T.Cohalan 3, B.Browning 1, H.Wakefield 1, C.Watt 1, L.Moore 1; North Wagga Saints: T.Nejman 3, J.Thompson 1, L.Hart 1
BEST: CSU Bushpigs: T.Cohalan, H.Armstrong, H.Wooden, N.Myers, S.Barrow, M.Moorse; North Wagga Saints: I.Bennett, M.Thomas, T.Nejman, W.Harper, L.Hart, L.McGowan.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.