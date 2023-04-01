The Daily Advertiser
Charles Sturt University prove the elimination final was a long time ago with 60-point opening round win over North Wagga

By Matt Malone
Updated April 1 2023 - 10:48pm, first published 9:30pm
Charles Sturt University's Stephen Marsden looks to get away from North Wagga's Lachlan Hart in the Farrer League game at Peter Hastie Oval on Saturday. Picture by Madeline Begley
CHARLES Sturt University booted the final eight goals of the game to start the new season with a 60-point victory over North Wagga on Saturday.

