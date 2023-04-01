TWO-time league medallist Mitch Haddrill produced a return for the ages to inspire Northern Jets to an opening round upset of reigning premiers Marrar.
The Jets kicked seven unanswered final term-goals to run over the Bombers, 11.6 (72) to 6.7 (43) in front of a big crowd at Langtry Oval on Saturday.
Haddrill, coming back from a year's retirement, show he has not lost any of his touch as he led the Jets' fightback.
Finishing with the breeze, the Jets came from 16 points down to storm home over the top of Marrar and back up the pre-season hype surrounding the club.
New Northern Jets coach Jack Harper thought it was the perfect way to kick off a promising build up to the season.
"The confidence is right up, we've got a great buzz around the group at the moment, great buzz around the club. You don't want to be at any other place at the moment, it's really welcoming and everyone's happy to be there," Harper said.
"To knock off the reigning premiers instills a fair bit of confidence into what we can do this year and what we can achieve.
"It's round one so it's only upwards from here, we've got some areas to still improve on so we'll be right and hopefully we keep building."
It was a see-sawing affair with 16 of the 17 goals for the day being kicked to the northern end with the breeze.
The Bombers led by 19 points at quarter time before the Jets levelled things up at the main break.
Marrar again pushed ahead but didn't capitalise on their third quarter dominance, kicking 2.5 to 0.1, to establish a 16-point buffer at the final break.
The Jets hit the front by the eight minute mark of the final term and kept on going, running away for an impressive 29-point win.
Harper believes fitness played a part.
"It was the scoring end up here but in reality I think we actually ran out the game better than they did," he said.
"I think we were genuinely fitter and I think that showed in our pressure.
"It was something that we lacked last year is that we couldn't run out games so to show that we've had a growth area in that space, that's really exciting and we'll build on that as we go throughout the year."
Jets ruckman Lachie Jones laid the platform for his team's midfield dominance. Harper was the most threatening midfielder in the first half before Haddrill produced a monster second half.
"Our midfield, it's going to be a work in progress, it did work really well at times today but we've got so many blokes that can go through there so having the right mix in there is going to be the challenge," he said.
"I thought Jonesy, our ruckman, was really good today. Nick Molk is a classy operator so it was a really good challenge but I'm happy it clicked for us today."
Haddrill, Harper and Jones were the Jets' best. Chris Bell produced a vintage performance to kick four goals.
Harper had nothing but praise for Haddrill in his return.
"Mitch, like I said earlier in the week, is one of the best players in the Riverina and to have him running around again is pretty special," he said.
"He was probably a class above again, he's a fit lad and he's a bull in there, has no fear whatsoever, he's just got eyes for the footy and to get his arms free, and release someone else, it's nice having him there doing all the hard work."
Jordan Hedington was the Bombers' best, making an impact as he moved into the midfield in the third term, Liam James was strong at full-back, while Bryce Mann and Connor Willis showed good signs.
The Bombers' discipline was also poor, with the Jets kicking three goals on the back of 50 metre penalties.
Marrar copped a big blow before a ball was bounced with assistant coach Zach Walgers a late withdrawal with a back injury.
Full-time
Northern Jets 0.0 4.2 4.3 11.6 (72)
Marrar Bombers 3.1 4.2 6.7 6.7 (43)
Goals: Northern Jets: C Bell 4, T Alexander 2, M Wallis 2, B Grinter 1, J Parkinson 1, T Heath 1; Marrar Bombers: B Turner 3, B Walker 1, A Kent 1, C Bourke 1.
