The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Farrer League
Photos

Mitch Haddrill makes a stunning return to football as Northern Jets upset Marrar by 29 points

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated April 2 2023 - 1:55pm, first published April 1 2023 - 8:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northern Jets coach Jack Harper takes a mark in front of a pack of Marrar players at Langtry Oval on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith
Northern Jets coach Jack Harper takes a mark in front of a pack of Marrar players at Langtry Oval on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith

TWO-time league medallist Mitch Haddrill produced a return for the ages to inspire Northern Jets to an opening round upset of reigning premiers Marrar.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.