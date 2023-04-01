Everyone deserves a roof over their head

Homelessness is an all-pervasive problem right across society, but what often confuses the picture is the incorrect assumption that this is about rough sleeping.
While there are people who do sleep rough, spending their nights in shop doorways or parks, the numbers are relatively miniscule.
Instead, you might have a young mother who cannot get a rental home, because the public waiting list is years long and private rental too cost-prohibitive and competitive.
It can be the family who flees a domestic violence perpetrator only to find that crisis accommodation is the only thing on offer, and only temporarily.
Couch surfing, sleeping in cars, or just bunking in with friends until the welcome mat wears out, are the other common scenarios.
But the fact is that this type of homelessness is getting worse, due to the ever-climbing cost of living and the flow-on effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Solutions such as more government investment in public housing stock, something neglected for many years, have been raised in the past with limited success.
Nevertheless, homelessness is said to be worsening and it's clear that we all, as a community and wider society, need to come up with solutions.
Just recently, ABS data revealed the number of people experiencing homelessness in Wagga has doubled in the past five years.
At 2021 census time, 257 people did not have secure and stable housing.
The 2016 census counted 107 homeless in the Wagga local government area and there were 154 at census time in 2011, when many were still suffering from the fallout of the global financial crisis.
And this is not just a big city phenomenon, something attested to by Riverina welfare workers.
No simple solutions exist for homelessness, but that doesn't mean we cannot try harder as a community to do what we can to ensure everyone has a safe roof over their head.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.