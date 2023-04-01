Another record has been broken this year as the Riverina Redneck Rally sped across NSW this week.
Team Sent Pack'n has raised the highest ever tally for the five-day rally after only their second year in the event.
It came as the rally recorded a record year of funds raised, now sitting at over $571,000.
On the back of a stellar fundraising effort in 2022, this year Captain Leigh Murphy and co-pilot Steve Wilcox went one better, raising an incredible $90,173.
They broke the record previously held by Coolamon-based Team Yobb by about $10,000.
"We came out with all guns firing and made Ricky Hard of Team Yobb a bit nervous, giving him a run for his money," Mr Murphy said.
"Ricky was egging us on the whole time and told us to keep the pedal down and somehow we did."
Initially the team was aiming for $40,000, but eventually knocked this up to $70,000, but things just kept snowballing.
"I don't know how, but we somehow just kept pushing and got another $20,000 on top of that," Mr Murphy said.
Reflecting on the rally itself, he said that went great, despite the rain forcing cars to "Stick to the tarmac" for a few of the days.
This year, more than 70 cars took part in the event, which began at Trundle on Monday, weaving its way through Curlewis, Texas, Thallon, Gulargambone and finally coming to a stop in Temora late on Friday.
While teams are told the start and end locations well ahead of schedule, each day's destination is a mystery until the rally gets underway.
Mr Murphy said a highlight was the rocket cover racing event, which saw teams race cars on a steel slide and bid on the winner, with some of the funds going towards local communities along the rally route.
Hailing from Lethbridge in southwest Victoria, the duo became involved after finding about the rally on social media.
"Before we entered last year, I was on Facebook and saw a post to enter the rally. I said to Steve, I've always wanted to a rally... and said, let's enter, so we did," Mr Murphy said.
"And who doesn't want to do their part and raise a bit of money for charity along the way."
The rally supports Wagga-based charity for children with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses, Country Hope, and Mr Murphy can relate.
"When my older sister was about six or seven years old, she went through cancer," he said.
"I don't know a lot about the cancer because I was too young, but I do remember having a sister with no hair going through chemotherapy and using the Royal Flying Doctors Service to fly to and from Melbourne for treatment.
"She is still with us now. She beat it.
"But everyone has someone or know someone who has a child or adult who has been through cancer.
"Cancer's a bad illness to have and these kids don't deserve to have it, so [we thought] why not try and raise as much money as we can to help out these kids."
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
