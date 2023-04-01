A charity dice run to support a vital Wagga cancer group has enjoyed a great turnout across the region this weekend.
97 riders took part in the Bradley Nixon Memorial Motorcycle Dice Run which toured Wagga, Cootamundra and Gundagai this weekend, raising close to $3500.
Riders kicked off at the Black Swan Hotel in North Wagga, making their way to the Gundagai Ex-Services Club before heading to the Family Hotel in Cootamundra.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The event pays tribute to Wagga man Bradley Nixon, who tragically passed away from cancer in 2019.
CanAssist Wagga president and father of the late Bradley Nixon was pleased with the turnout.
"It's been excellent and a huge success," Mr Nixon said.
Organiser and CanAssist Wagga secretary Janine O'Callaghan said participants "had a great time."
"Brad would have loved it," she said.
"This is in his memory... and it's because of of Brad that John started up CanAssist [in Wagga] again."
Ms O'Callaghan thanked the business houses for their "awesome" support.
"They have donated fantastic vouchers, items for our raffle and we wouldn't be able to do it without them," she said.
Brett Christmass won the trophy for best bike on the day with an Indian Scout.
Meanwhile, CanAssist has announced it's upcoming trivia night will be on July 29 and is asking people to save the date.
Ms O'Callaghan encouraged people to head to the Wagga CanAssist Facebook page for more details.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.