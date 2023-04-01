Months after flood waters receded across parts of the Riverina, one of the flattest places in the southern hemisphere is still waiting for some of its roads to resurface.
After the Hay Plains turned to an inland sea during last year's major flood event, Hay Shire Council has just repaired a pothole of epic-proportions as it slowly gets through the repairs backlog.
The cavernous pothole was at least nine metres deep, 40 metres long and 15 metres wide.
Located about 85 kilometres north of Hay on the Booligal-Gunbar Road, Hay Shire general manager David Webb said he's never seen anything like it in the region before.
"I've seen major washouts and land slips up in the mountains, but not out in the sort of country," Mr Webb said.
"It's [effectively] a super large pothole."
Mr Webb said it was the result of the second highest flood on record for the Booligal region which saw the road cut off about September last year.
He said while there were small balancing culverts along the road, they were no match for the floodwaters.
"They were never designed to take that volume of water," he said.
Mr Webb said a preliminary testing in late December of the washout found it was at least two and a half metres deep.
But it took at least two more months before crews could travel out and begin repairs at the site and the cavernous drop of at least nine metres they found was much worse.
"When we went back out there we saw a massive hole," Mr Webb said.
The repair effort was also quite challenging, with crews having to walk in an excavator one and a half kilometres as they were unable to get trucks closer due to the conditions.
Mr Webb said workers then constructed dams, pumped all the water out and removed the "slop" and dead fish from the hole", before filling it back in.
"We then cut a ramp into the hole and gradually built it up 200 millimetres at a time," he said, adding that the repairs on this one pothole took "at least two weeks."
While people often associate flooding as being near rivers and creeks, he said this spot was far from either.
"[The pothole was] not in a creek at all, it's just purely where the water found its path because there was so much water [that] all the creeks and rivers were full," he said.
While the floodwaters are now slowly receding, Mr Webb said it could still take at least another month before the rest of the roads are accessible to council repair crews.
"I expect in the next month or two we should be able to get access to the balance of the roads," he said.
"The water is receding but because it's so flat it takes so long to drain away, and now it's getting cooler [heading towards] winter that just slows things down [even more]."
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
