Live coverage: April 1-2 weekend sport blog

Footy is back.
Well the Farrer League has returned at least with the rest of the region's competitions set to follow suit after Easter.
And after a tight competition last year, this time around things don't look to be any different.
Premiers Marrar kick start their campaign with Shane Lenon against Northern Jets at Langtry Oval, East Wagga-Kooringal heads to Barellan, Coleambally hosts Temora while Charles Sturt University takes on a new-look North Wagga outfit.
Follow all the action.
