Former Temora horseman Jarrod Alchin had the perfect day out at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
Alchin brought two horses down from Menangle for the Riverina Championships heats and both went home winners.
Madrid was able to bounce back from her horror display in the group one Queen Elizabeth II with a comfortable win in the second of the two mares heats.
After being able to work her way to the front and from there was able to dictate terms.
The multiple group one winner was found to be suffering from a virus but Alchin was confident she would bounce back.
She certainly did.
"I was absolutely shattered after the Ladyship as I thought she was a winning chance but when she pulled up sick I knew she would bounce back from it," Alchin said.
"I knew it was nothing life threatening or anything like that so I was very confident."
Madrid went on down Patsy Valentine, who is trained by Alchin's younger brother Alex, by 3.1 metres in the fastest of the two heats.
She clocked a mile rate of 1:57.1 while the other heat winner Soho Historia went 1:58.9 when she upset Tay Tay in the first heat.
My Ultimate Ronnie then made it a double for the stable as he took a narrow win in the second of the entires and geldings series.
He had a fight on his hand to get past Tasty Delight, and then had to survive a protest, but was able to take a halfhead victory.
Alchin was impressed with the turn of foot he showed.
"Everyone thinks he's more noted for his strength but he's very fast," he said.
"We worked him during the week, Cam (Hart) came and drove him and the sectionals he ran were unbelievable."
My Ultimate Ronnie is the fastest qualifier after clocking a mile rate of 1:55.2.
It was significantly faster than Bettor Isolate's 1:57.0.
Alchin believes the barrier draw will be a big factor in next week's final.
Especially with so many of the higher graded horses booking their places.
"All the good ones are going to have to draw off the second line so tactics are going to play a big part," he said.
Cameron Hart also qualified Lightning Dan for the final after his third behind Bettor Isolate but is expected to stay with My Ultimate Ronnie, who he also chose to drive in the Chariots Of Fire.
Both came into the first without racing since late February. As such Alchin believes they will be better for their finals.
"They went to expectations and as they hadn't had a trial or anything I think they will both strip a lot fitter for the run," he said.
