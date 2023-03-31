The long trip from outside Terang was certainly worthwhile for Matthew Craven.
Craven had Bettor Isolate produce a big finish to take out the first of the two Riverina Championships entires and geldings heats at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
First up since winning the group two NSW Breeders Challenge four-year-old final in October in a sub 1:50 mile rate, Bettor Isolate ($3.20) settled at the rear of the field but unleashed a powerful sprint to run down leader Artillery ($6.50) to win by a halfhead.
Craven believes the effort bodes well for next week's $100,000 final.
"Being first up for a period it was nice to get a win," Craven said.
"We weren't really expecting to be winning, we just wanted a positive run leading into next week.
"Hopefully he's got a little bit of improvement on that still."
Bettor Isolate was bred in the Riverina and is now chasing his biggest win yet in the region.
The five-year-old is only lightly raced but now brings his record to nine wins and a second from 14 starts.
After finishing unplaced in three of his first five starts, Craven believes time has done wonders for the son of Bettors Delight.
He's only lost once since with his Wagga win his fifth in a row including victories at group two and group three level.
"He's had nothing major but he's had little things that have gone against him," Craven said.
"He did take a long time to come to hand, we had a lot of fights along the way, and after his first few starts we had a chip in a back hind fetlock which weren't not sure was from a paddock accident or not, so he had 12 months off and it might have been a blessing in disguise for him.
"He's such a fast horse and he's only little but he's got such a big stride and he just had to get strong.
"Hopefully now he can keep improving and measure up to the real good ones."
After drawing the inside of the second row, Craven was quick to find the running line.
From where he settled, Craven was impressed with his finishing burst.
"Doing the form staying on the fence wasn't the place to be so I elected just to come off and there were a few moves early in the race so we just had to bide our time and we were lucky to make a move around and track in the favourite," he said.
"It was probably ideal for us, we probably came off the back of him a little bit earlier than I would have liked to but we just have to get going and to his credit he sprinted really sharp.
"It was pretty pleasing first up."
Craven expects he will be better for next Saturday's $100,000 final.
Especially after struggling with the eight-hour trip.
"He was quite hot when he got here and quite nervous, and he can be like that in his first couple of runs," Craven said.
"Hopefully that takes a bit of gas out of him and it would be nice if we can have a good week and he comes and settles a bit better in the barn next week."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
