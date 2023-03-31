The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Riverina Redneck Rally rolls into Temora with a bang as record funds raised for Wagga'a Country Hope charity

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
April 1 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Riverina Redneck Rally has raised a record tally for 2023. Rally participants stop at Goondiwindi on Day 3. Picture supplied
The Riverina Redneck Rally has raised a record tally for 2023. Rally participants stop at Goondiwindi on Day 3. Picture supplied

After five days on the road, organisers of a charity car rally across the state are celebrating its biggest year yet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.