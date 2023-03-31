After five days on the road, organisers of a charity car rally across the state are celebrating its biggest year yet.
Now in its eighth year, the 2023 Riverina Redneck Rally has raised more funds than any other year for Wagga-based charity Country Hope, with the figure sitting at $567,417 on Friday afternoon, surpassing last year's total of $565,405.
This year, more than 70 cars took part in the event, which began at Trundle on Monday, weaving its way through Curlewis, Texas, Thallon, Gulargambone and finally coming to a stop in Temora late on Friday.
Country Hope fundraising and events coordinator Simon Barton said it's been a cracker of a year.
"The fundraising target was set at $400,000 for this year with all the things happening on the back of COVID restrictions finally being released," Mr Barton said.
Country Hope provides emotional and financial support to country families who have a child diagnosed with cancer or other life-threatening illnesses.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
