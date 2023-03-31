Wagga's first ever live crowdfunding event has proved a major success as people threw support behind local charity groups.
At the inaugural Pitch Up event on Thursday night, the crowd donated an impressive $71,497 to local charity groups Carevan, Pro Patria and Bloss Riverina Pregnancy and Baby Loss Support.
The night saw a representative from each group give a seven-minute speech to convince an audience of potential donors to show their generosity.
The audience heard Pro Patria's Jason Frost, Carevan Wagga's Bronwyn Boyle and Bloss Riverina's Jack Hillis share the stories of local community members who continue to be positively impacted by the work their organisations do.
Bloss raised the most, securing $26,200, followed by Pro Patria with $24,224 and Carevan Wagga with $21,073.
Pro Patria's Alan Lean welcomed the generous amount donated to his group.
"The funds raised on Thursday night will go towards our kitchen upgrade [at the Pro Patria Centre]," Mr Lean said.
He said this was part of their Garden to Plate project which will provide veterans with nutritional advice and cooking training.
The project utilises organic produce from an on-site garden.
Mr Lean thanked those involved for pitching in and supporting the group for veterans and first responders.
"I'd like to congratulate the team involved in putting the pitch up fundraiser together," he said.
"And because it's a live community contribution, we need to thank the people who supported it so well."
Mr Lean praised the unique style of fundraising event and said it was very effective in securing funds for Pro Patria.
People who were unable to attend can still contribute to the work of these organisations online at: www.thefundingnetwork.com.au/
The event was a partnership between The Funding Network Australia, Macarthur Real Estate, WDF Accounting & Advisory and Hume Bank.
This week it was announced the Pro Patria centre has received a five month extension to raise much needed funds to purchase the former Carmelite Monastery in Ashmont where it operates.
