A new initiative aimed at facilitating a positive match day environment for all participants will make its first appearance during Saturday's opening round of the Farrer League season.
The Coaching Box Card System is being introduced across all AFL NSW-ACT Leagues in season 2023 and focuses on encouraging coaches to take control of their coaches box on match day.
The system was trialled in Queensland last season and gives umpires the ability to red card coaches if the need arises
There are three phases to the system in which a field umpire can give a white card to the coaching box area if they observe or hear any unacceptable behaviour.
A guideline sent out to all Farrer and Riverina League clubs defines unacceptable behaviour as continually questioning or disputing any umpiring decisions, threatening or insulting any umpire, making inappropriate comments to or about any umpire or using inappropriate or abusive language or gestures to any umpire.
Phase one would see a free kick awarded against the offending team and a warning white card shown to the offending team's coach.
Phase two sees a free kick and 50m penalty awarded against the offending team and a second warning white card shown to the coach.
The third and final phase would result in a free kick, a 50m penalty awarded against the offending team and a red card (ejection from match) issued to the coach.
If issued a red card, coaches then must either go and sit beside the ground manager's desk until the match is completed and both teams have left the playing field at the end of the match or leave the venue until the completion of the match.
Coaches are also unable to nominate someone else to leave the coaching box area in their place, regardless of whoever's behaviour led to the red card.
Any coach who receives a red card shall also be directly referred to the match review panel.
