Wagga's Iranian community will gather for a peaceful candlelight vigil this weekend in memory of their compatriots affected by their theocratic regime.
The Women, Life, Freedom candlelight vigil is named for the movement in Iran which came to be after the murder of the murder of 22-year old Mahsa Amini by the Iranian police force.
Wagga resident Forough Ataollahi hopes their vigil will keep the plight of Iranians front of mind for the wider community.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"The purpose is to show the support for people who've lost their lives and also getting support from other communities," she said.
"Also showing the support to Iranian people and letting them know that [we] stand with them."
The Women, Life, Freedom candlelight vigil takes place at the Victory Memorial Gardens on Saturday April 1, 6.30pm to 7.30pm.
The wider Wagga community is encouraged to attend. Member for Wagga Dr Joe McGirr and Member for Riveirna Michael McCormack will be attending.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.