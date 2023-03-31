Gavin Hofert and Jacob McClintock will umpire their first senior games on Saturday with the pair taking very different paths to the occasion.
Hofert is no stranger to football fields across the Riverina, playing in over 550 senior games across a four decade career that included stints at The Rock-Yerong Creek, North Wagga and Wagga Tigers.
After umpiring at club level for a couple of years at the Magpies, Hofert has made the switch over to the Riverina Umpires Association (RUA) and was looking forward to walking out for the clash between Charles Sturt University and the Saints.
"I'm a bit nervous about it," Hofert said.
"But I've done a bit of club umpiring at The Rock for three of four years along with playing a couple of games of footy and really enjoyed it.
"I was just looking for a challenge and I've done some practice matches, it's been pretty good so far."
Hofert added there has been a couple of new additions to the RUA squad ahead of the coming season which he believes will result in better officiated games.
"I think they have got five new umpires into the association and four of them are pretty much ready made senior umpires," he said.
"That's a good thing because there is going to be more games that have three umpires and there is better coverage of your game. With those extra umpires and games with three umpires I think it will be umpired a lot better and that's a real benefit."
McClintock's journey to walking out for tomorrow's clash between Coleambally and Temora differs to Hofert with the Kildare Catholic College student coming up through the umpires talent program over the last four years.
"I first got involved through my brother," McClintock said.
"I first picked up doing boundary and then started doing a little bit of junior field. I started taking the junior field a bit more seriously and got picked in the talent program."
