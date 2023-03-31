The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Wagga Civic Theatre hosts Urban Circus workshops for students

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
March 31 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
International Mistress of ceremonies Mirrah Reflects and director Gene Peterson pose with members of 360 and The Bidgee School during a Civic Theatre workshop.
International Mistress of ceremonies Mirrah Reflects and director Gene Peterson pose with members of 360 and The Bidgee School during a Civic Theatre workshop.

The shrieks of falling children would usually be cause for concern - but not on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.