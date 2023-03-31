The shrieks of falling children would usually be cause for concern - but not on Friday.
A group of students from the Bidgee School were learning how to do handstands and cartwheels with the 360 Allstars circus crew, screaming with enthusiasm as they tumbled over themselves outside Wagga's Civic Theatre.
360 Allstars bill themselves as an "urban circus" - a modern twist on the 18th century British travelling performer tradition started by trick rider Phillip Astley.
Instead of horses, high-wires and trapeze, 360 ride BMX, break dance, and juggle basketballs to a high energy live hip-hop soundtrack.
In addition to performances, 360 Allstars are conducting workshops for students in town, teaching them the rudiments of creative movement.
Civic Theatre Manager Isobel MacCallum said the performance troupe were flipping circus traditions on their head. She says the workshops could inspire local youth to think more creatively.
"This is an exercise by council to give young people the opportunity to participate in a workshop, which is such a joyous thing," Ms MacCallum said.
"I always think when I'm looking at workshops like today's, there's the possibility it could be a life changing experience. it might make the difference between them choosing to follow live performance as a career path.
"These hands on experiences should never be undervalued."
For other groups that have sold out shows on Broadway and the Sydney Opera House Wagga might be little more than a pit stop, but director and drummer Gene Peterson says the crew love regional shows.
"This show was designed to tour. we've delivered it to 15,000 people outdoors on major festival stages, we've also taken it to tin sheds in remote indigenous communities," he said.
"It's so much more fun to get out and do those regional shows. The scenery is constantly changing, and we're getting to engage with lots of different people and communities ... it's something we're very grateful for," he said.
Mr Peterson said that while they bill themselves as an "Urban" circus, their audience response has been open-mouthed amazement wherever they tour.
"We have carved out our own unique brand of circus - no matter where we go it's something people have never seen before," he said.
"Where the show gets its title from - 360, all of the disciplines are rotating 360 degrees, and Allstars, because we've literally headhunted the best in the world in each of these art forms.
"We've got world champions, world record holders, award winning musicians - it's worth coming to check out."
Mr Peterson, who doubles as the show's drummer, says music plays a huge role in the show, and the collaborative relationship between the physical, and musical performers is crucial to the show's energy.
He will be joined by International Mistress of Ceremonies and hip-hop polymath Mirrah Reflects, who he says "pumps huge energy".
Ms Reflects says she hopes 360 Allstars shows and workshops will inspire locals to stay creative, and hone their skills.
"Creativity is such an important thing. It's a great way to escape, a great way to feel good," she said.
"It's not a weird thing If I like to dance by myself, or I like to sing in the shower - that's a good thing, because you never know what's going to develop from that."
"Then hopefully understanding that word practice. It's such a small world sometimes that we need to expand it ... and once you know daily, it's like, practice to smile, practice to wake up and be like, yay! It's the same as practising a somersault"
While she is a former Breaker and BMX rider herself, Ms Reflects laughs when asked if she's learned any new skills from the crew.
"I got a bit complacent, so I have to learn more like, the tumbles or learning how to spin a basketball ... maybe even BMX flatlanding," she says.
"I need to learn to follow my own advice - I will learn to practice my thing."
360 Allstars are performing at the civic theatre on Saturday April 1 at 2:30pm and 7:30pm. More information and tickets available on the Civic Theatre's website.
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
