A lengthy police chase has ended in spectacular fashion, with a learner driver accused of dodging road spikes, losing control and rolling a car outside a school.
The 17-year-old boy has been remanded in custody over multiple alleged police pursuits that began in Nowra and came to a dramatic finish about 400 kilometres away on Wagga's outskirts.
The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared via video link in Wagga Children's Court on Friday, facing a number of driving charges.
The charges included failing to stop and driving dangerously in a police pursuit, being a learner not accompanied by a driver/police officer/tester, not giving particulars to another driver, and breach of bail.
An outstanding warrant for property offences was also executed.
The crash on the Sturt Highway at Forest Hill ended a lengthy police operation, which began when a Holden SUV was reportedly stolen from Nowra on Thursday morning.
Police said the Holden was involved in a pursuit with officers along the Princes Highway at South Nowra just after 11am on Thursday, which was terminated due to safety concerns.
About 4.45pm on Thursday, police received complaints about a Holden SUV travelling south on the Hume Highway towards Gundagai.
Officers from Riverina Traffic and Highway Patrol located the vehicle on the highway about 5pm.
Police said after the driver failed to stop when directed, a pursuit was initiated before again being terminated.
The Holden continued travelling west along the Sturt Highway, with road spikes successfully deployed near Martins Road at Borambola about 5.20pm, deflating the front driver's side tyre.
Road spikes were again deployed at Forest Hill, where police said the Holden's driver lost control after swerving to avoid them and collided with the rear of a Toyota Hilux utility.
The Holden rolled and came to rest on its side against a tree opposite Forest Hill Public School.
The driver was arrested in the backyard of a nearby residence after attempting to flee.
The teen was taken to Wagga police station, before being transferred to hospital, under police guard, for treatment.
On Friday the court heard the accused had allegedly breached bail by getting behind the wheel of the vehicle.
The court heard the teenager was willing to submit to very strict bail conditions, including daily reporting to police.
However, Magistrate Christopher Halburd remanded him in custody.
"It would be entirely inappropriate to [grant bail]," Magistrate Halburd said.
"This is one of the worst police pursuits in a long time.
"He's looking at a very lengthy sentence."
The matter will return before the court on April 18.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
