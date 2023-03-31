The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Watch

Dashcam footage emerges as accused police pursuit driver faces magistrate over Forest Hill crash

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated March 31 2023 - 6:55pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A lengthy police chase has ended in spectacular fashion, with a learner driver accused of dodging road spikes, losing control and rolling a car outside a school.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.