Emergency services on scene of western Riverina car rollover

Emergency services are on the scene of highway crash in the western Riverina on Friday morning.
Police and paramedics were called to the Mid Western Highway, about 30 kilometres northeast of Hay, following reports of a crash at 9.25am.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said paramedics responded to reports of a car rollover and were assessing a man, believed to be aged in his 50s, at the scene.
It is understood he has not been seriously injured.
IN OTHER NEWS
The NSW Transport Management Centre said traffic on the highway was being affected in both directions, with a tow truck on the scene.
Motorists have been urged to exercise caution in the area.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.