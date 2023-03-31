After making his AFL debut against West Coast over the weekend, Harry Rowston is hoping to do everything he can to help Greater Western Sydney (GWS) notch up the wins this season.
The Griffith Swans junior was given the nod to make his Giants debut against the Eagles and has kept his spot in the side to face Carlton on Saturday.
After getting his first taste of AFL football against the Eagles, Rowston said that he would be doing everything he can to try and keep his spot in the side.
"I'll just go out there every week and do whatever I can, that's the main thing," Rowston said.
"But if we can get the win every weekend then it doesn't matter whether I'm in the side or not as it's all about the team."
Although not the result that he would've liked with the Giants going down by 19 points, Rowston said it was an amazing experience getting to play his first AFL game.
"It was pretty surreal," he said.
"Obviously a lot of emotions, but overall it was pretty exciting and a great experience."
While starting on the bench, Rowston was soon thrust into the action heading on-ball to go up against Eagles' players such as Tim Kelly and Luke Shuey.
"It was good, but obviously I was a little bit star struck thinking you're playing alongside those people," he said.
"But it was a cool experience and good to get the first one out of the way and hopefully there is a few more to come."
Rowston also admitted that it was great to be able to make the call to parents Phil and Kirsty to let them know the good news.
"It's probably been one of the better phone calls I've had to make," he said.
"To let them know that all of the hard work that they've put in as well, to finally let them know that we've done it and we've made it and played the first game was definitely a very good phone call to make."
The young midfielder was taken at pick 16 in last year's National Draft and the first Giant chosen to make his debut this season.
Although glad to get the first game out of the way early in the season, Rowston said his selection came earlier than he was expecting.
"I wouldn't say it's a relief as it probably came a bit earlier than I was expecting due to some injuries and stuff like that," he said.
"But it was good to get the first one out of the way and get it out of the way early which was nice.
"Now it's back to focusing on footy and playing footy as usual."
Topping off the experience for Rowston was having his guernsey presented to him from fellow GWS Giants Academy product Tom Green.
"It was pretty cool as he's someone that I've been able to get pretty close with at the club since I've been here," he said.
"He's a fellow academy boy and someone that plays a similar role to which I do, he's a role model and someone that I look up to.
"To hear those kind words from him before the game was pretty cool."
