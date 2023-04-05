The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's club-by-club Riverina League season preview for 2023

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated April 6 2023 - 9:26am, first published April 5 2023 - 5:00pm
Turvey Park coach Michael Mazzocchi, GGGM coach Sam Martyn and MCUE co-coach Jeremy Rowe at the AFL Riverina season launch. Picture by Madeline Begley
This year's Riverina League season looks to be one of the closest in recent memory with seven teams having a genuine claim as to why they can be crowned premiers.

