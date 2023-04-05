This year's Riverina League season looks to be one of the closest in recent memory with seven teams having a genuine claim as to why they can be crowned premiers.
There has been an influx of talent come into the RFL for the upcoming season with players making the switch across from leagues such as the SANFL, AFL Canberra and Black Diamond.
With last year's finalists set to lead the charge again this season and Griffith and Wagga Tigers making up ground, 2023 looks set to be an absolute thriller.
Coach: Nick Perryman (second year)
Last year: Runner up (13 wins)
Key gains: Kane Flack (North Wagga), Fergus Inglis (Narrandera), Sam Durnan (Goondiwindi), Brodi Williams (UNSW Eastern Suburbs)
Key losses: Jimmy Kennedy (Temora), Josh Gunning, Spencer Small
Player to watch: Harry Radley - Was the Demons best in their grand final defeat and showed patches of strong form throughout the season. Expect him to establish himself as one of the league's best young defenders in 2023.
Coach's say: "We are ready to get into it now, bit sick of training and playing against ourselves. We are really looking forward to starting the season. Every year is a different year and everyone starts from scratch, we'd like to think we're around the mark hopefully but there's a lot of sides that have picked up a few this year and the competition is going to be bloody tough. Hopefully we can be competitive against the majority of the teams."
Overview: Last year's minor premiers will be one's to watch this season after picking up a couple of handy additions during the off-season. The Demons list has a lot of upside and they will be a lot better for last year's finals run. With quality players across the park, expect Collingullie to again be one of the main contenders.
Prediction: Runner up
Coach: Jake Barrett (third year)
Last year: Third (12 wins)
Key gains: Tim Oosterhoff (Killarney Vale), Max Hillier (Coleambally), Reilly Mitchell (Murray Magpies), Daragh Mullen (Sydney Uni), Charlie McCormack (Northern Jets) Nick Pleming (Inner West Magpies), Chase Grintell (Turvey Park), Zac Lewis (Marrar), Mitch Mattingly (North Wagga)
Key losses: Josh Buchanan (Northern Bullants), Will Graetz (Cardiff)
Player to watch: Tim Oosterhoff - Kicked 100 goals last season in the Black Diamond League that saw him claim the league medal. Genuine superstar and expect 'Rooster' to be one of the key names competing for the Stewart Fraser Medal.
Coach's say: "We've been pretty fortunate to get through our trial games unscathed at this stage. We've got probably two more intra-clubs before round one, but we should have pretty much a full strength side come round one which is really good for us. Last year we already had three out before round one which hurt us for the trials and two of them were seasonal injuries. To pretty much have a full squad to select from is definitely a headache which is what you want."
Overview: The Hoppers look primed for an assault on this year's Riverina League premiership. Have been the pack leaders in terms of their off-season recruitment and have the added motivation of a disappointing finals series in 2022. While the loss of Buchanan and Graetz will be felt, their recruitment should cover those losses and they have depth across all positions.
Prediction: Premiers
Coach: Sam Martyn (third year)
Last year: Premiers (13 wins)
Key gains: Tom Quinn (Queensland), Zac Brain
Key losses: Tom Anderson (North Albury), George Alexander (Osborne), Luke Walsh (retirement), Michael Rothnie
Player to watch: Zac Brain - Experienced footballer who will be a welcome addition to the Lions after a couple of costly departures. Played a handful of reserve grade games at the back end of last season but will easily establish himself as one of GGGM's best players in 2023.
Coach's say: "We're reasonably excited as it's a huge unknown because you are going into a competition that is extremely even this year. No offence to the developing teams in Leeton and Narrandera, but there are seven teams that can really establish themselves and be a premiership contender. We are just really excited to see where we fit amongst the field and we are ready for round one and can't wait for the challenge ahead at Leeton."
Overview: The reigning premiers will be around the mark in 2023 however the loss of premiership players Anderson, Alexander, Rothnie and Walsh will be felt. Alexander's presence in front of goals in particular will be sorely missed with the key forward finishing last season with 59 goals. However, this team has far too much talent to fall too far down the pecking order and again will be contenders at the end of the season.
Prediction: Fourth
Coach: Greg Dreyer (third year)
Last year: Seventh (five wins)
Key gains: Rhys Pollock, Alec McCormick, Alex Page, Dean Simpson (Queanbeyan), Henry Delves, James Treweeke (Ainslie), Jack Hanna (Gumeracha), Daniel Peruzzi, Luke Peruzzi (Coleambally)
Key losses: Jamie Best (Queanbeyan), Will Ellis, Ryan Best (Barellan)
Player to watch: Rhys Pollock - Comes to the Swans after playing a pivotal role in Queanbeyan's grand final win claiming the medal for best on ground. Still very young and is expected to thrive playing country football for the first time.
Coach's say: "I think everything has gone along quite well, it's been a good pre-season. It's been a long pre-season, but I feel everyone is a bit fitter and bit more experienced. There is certainly a good feeling around the place and we are ready to go. Everyone came back pretty keen and that has carried us through the summer, we had a good core group and the Canberra boys played against East Wagga which was good to have a run with them."
Overview: The Swans look set to make the biggest step forward in 2023 after a stellar recruitment period that saw them net four quality players from Queanbeyan. They will also be boosted by the addition of a number of under 17 premiership players transitioning to senior football. There is not too much to dislike when looking at the Swans, with them only missing the top five by a whisker.
Prediction: Sixth
Coach: Tom Groves (second year)
Last year: Ninth (zero wins)
Key gains: Kabe Stockton (Barellan), Tyla Rose (CDHBU), Chase Neutze (Coleambally)
Key losses: Nathan Ryan (Inner West Magpies), Hayden Mahalm
Player to watch: Dan Hillam - Played every game in first grade last season and took a massive leap forward in his development. Has impressed in the couple of trial games he has played and will get his chance to go through the middle a lot more in 2023.
Coach's say: "Everything is looking good, full list to basically pick from round one, so it's very exciting and we are looking forward to it. It was obviously pretty tough on the win loss, but some young fellas got some great opportunities and hard years like that build resilience within the group and a bit of willpower. They are ready to bounce back and grow."
Overview: It was a character building year for the Crows last season after failing to record a win and being kept goal-less in their two clashes with Coolamon. Although their young squad will continue to take steps forward in their development, they'll still be a couple of steps behind the rest of the competition and will more than likely pick up their second straight wooden spoon.
Prediction: Ninth
Co-coaches: Jeremy Rowe (fifth year) and Nelson Foley (first year)
Last year: Fifth (11 wins)
Key gains: Sam De Sousa (Tiwi Bombers), Dean Lord, Wilson Morshead (Queanbeyan) Harry Fitzsimmons (East-Wagga Kooringal), Matt Kelly (Belconnen), Harry Nunn (Thurgoona), Taylor Clark (Wollongong Lions), Sam Male (Lavington), Tristan Wheeler (Group Nine)
Key losses: Trent Castles (Jindera), Nick Collins (Noosa), Zac Hanrahan (Barooga), Tom Keogh (Lockhart), Matt Collins (overseas), Christian Palombi (Queanbeyan), Trent Cohalan (Charles Sturt University), Charlie Chambers
Player to watch: Nelson Foley - Arrived at the Goannas mid-season last year and had an immediate impact through the middle of the ground. Genuine star and will stake his claim as one of the competition's elite in 2023.
Coach's say: "The side is looking good, we've had a terrific pre-season and whilst it's definitely been a noted theme not to look back and to look forward, it's natural to compare some times. If you are comparing us to this time last year, we definitely feel like we are a different unit. There has obviously been personal changes, but more so we've had a really good run in our trials and we've had good player availability. There are a few that won't play in the first month of the season, but it is small in comparison."
Overview: The Goannas will be hoping that all of their bad luck is out of the way after a horror run with injury in 2022. There has been a high turnover of talent ahead of the upcoming season, however co-coach Rowe is confident they will be able to maintain their place near the top of the ladder. The inclusion of De Sousa is an important one and once he is on deck they will be a tough test for any side.
Prediction: Fifth
Coach: Shaun Brooker (second year)
Last year: Eighth (four wins)
Key gains: Jack Powell, Tom Powell (Ainslie), Blake Gleeson (Batemans Bay), Blake Renet
Key losses: Fergus Inglis (Collingullie), Theo Metcalfe (year off)
Player to watch: Jack Powell - Returns to the RFL after a stellar season with Ainslie that included a spot in the AFL Canberra Team of the Year and the Tricolours best and fairest. Ball magnet that will be looking to help the Eagles take big steps forward in 2023.
Coach's say: "We are pretty happy with how we've gone. We've had three really serious practice games which was great. In saying that, we didn't really have a full side on the paddock in any of them but our whole squad managed to get a game in which was good. We also went down to Batemans Bay last weekend for a fun weekend and played a little round robin with Batemans Bay and Wollongong Bulldogs."
Overview: The Eagles can feel a little bit hard done by their lowly ranking considering their relatively strong recruitment period. The addition of the Powell brothers is an important one while Renet will also be a handy inclusion. While taking steps forward from last season, it looks like they will still be a step behind the top seven.
Prediction: Eighth
Coach: Michael Mazzocchi (third year)
Last year: Fourth (eight wins)
Key gains: Antony Forato (La Salle), Matt Ness (Palmerston Magpies), Hayden Smith (Woori Yallock), Brendan Bryce
Key losses: Will O'Connor (Tuggeranong), James White (Ainslie), Chase Grintell (Coolamon), Tom Yates (The Rock-Yerong Creek), Angus Curry (Port Melbourne), Shaun Allen
Player to watch: Luke Fellows - The young midfielder turned his back on state league footy offers to have one last crack with the Bulldogs. Hasn't really had the capability to show his best as he has been juggling representative commitments over the past couple of seasons. With a full season in front of him with no distractions, expect the young Dog to cement himself as one of the best young players in the league.
Coach's say: "We are looking pretty good and most blokes now are fit and fully training. We have come through the pre-season really well, it was a good game against Yarrawonga who are a top quality team and then had a couple of hit outs against Marrar and CSU. We have practised what we have needed and are happy with where we sit."
Overview: After playing finals in 2022, expect the Bulldogs to take the next step forward this season. The football that they displayed in their two finals games was some of the best seen all season and if they can make that the standard moving forward they will be quite difficult to beat. The addition of Forato, Smith and Ness has their list looking the best it has in years.
Prediction: Third
Coach: Murray Stephenson (third year)
Last year: Sixth (five wins)
Key gains: Dylan Morton, Harry Kelly (PHOS Camden), Ben Kelly (Norwood), Jeremy Piercy (East Wagga-Kooringal), Matt Jackson, Brendan Kiesey, Carl Schwenke, Sam McNaughton
Key losses: Brayden Bigham (Central Murray League), Lewis Waters (Wodonga Raiders), Hayden Wooden (CSU), Isaac Bennett (North Wagga), Josh Staines (Marrar), Ben Gould (Culcairn), Henry Cook
Player to watch: Jeremy Piercy - Will get his first crack at RFL football this season after a couple of great years at the Hawks. Finished equal runner up in the Gerald Clear Medal in 2022 and has the potential to take his game to the next level in 2023.
Coach's say: "Things are looking pretty positive going into this year, the boys have really knuckled down over the pre-season and there has been certain guys that we have brought into the club that have set a really good example for the rest of the group. They are all guys that come straight in and are expected to have an immediate impact and trial form suggests that's going to be the case."
Overview: The Tigers have added a number of quality names back to the club and look set to once again be right in the fight for finals.Morton and Kelly are two huge inclusions with the pair playing in the SANFL across the past few years. The only issue facing the Tigers is who will play in the ruck after the departure of Cook.
Prediction: Seventh
