One week on from the 2023 state election and all of the in-person votes have been counted in the seat of Wagga.
Over 4 million votes have been counted for this year's election with a record number postal votes continuing to be returned.
According to the NSW Electoral Commission more than 540,000 postal vote packs were sent out for this election and around 400,000 have been returned so far.
In the seat of Wagga 4,141 postal vote applications were made and so far only 320 have been counted.
Counting is also continuing for absentee ballots but all in person votes have now been counted.
Dr Joe McGirr grabbed 44.40 per cent of the primary vote with 19,509 votes.
Nationals candidate Andrianna Benjamin took second place among in person voters with 6647, or 15.13 per cent of the vote, followed closely by Labor's Keryn Foley on 5951.
Over in the seat of Cootamundra, recently returned Nationals MP Steph Cooke now has 71.059 per cent of the vote.
She won 30,150 of a possible 56,016 votes in her electorate, well ahead of second place Labor candidate Chris Dahlitz on 5596.
In the seat of Murray, Independent MP Helen Dalton has close to 51 per cent of the votes, with 22,611 people choosing her to return to parliament ahead of Nationals Peta Betts who took 11,655 votes.
The final postal votes are expected to be added to the tally by April 8.
More than 400,000 declaration votes were also issued across the state and the number of early, declaration and postal votes is higher than at any previous State election.
The NSW Electoral Commission said their vote count has been hampered by challenges recruiting temporary election workers in some areas.
More than 30,000 temporary workers were required to deliver this election.
All votes for the legislative assembly are expected to be counted by April 12 with distribution of preferences expected to be issued the next day and a final declaration of results for each district expected on Friday April 14.
The declaration of results for the Legislative Council is expected to come on Thursday April 20.
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
