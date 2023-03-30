A crash near the entrance to one of Wagga's defence bases has drawn emergency services to the scene this afternoon.
Two vehicles are believed to have been involved in the collision on the Sturt Highway at Forest Hill, near the intersection with Fife Street, prompting a response from Riverina Police District officers and fire support.
A white SUV has ended up on its side around a small tree across the road from Forest Hill Public School, while a twin-cab Toyota Hilux appears to have sustained serious damage to its rear.
Debris, believed to be the suspension from one of the vehicles, was seen strewn across the highway.
A left-turn lane for westbound traffic is closed and drivers are urged to exercise caution as they pass the area, the NSW Transport Management Centre advises.
One patient was treated for minor injures at the scene by paramedics, a spokesperson for NSW Ambulance confirmed. They were then taken to Wagga Base Hospital.
At least one crew from the Rural Fire Service also responded to the crash.
