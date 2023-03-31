Challenge Cup's return remains in doubt

Group Nine are looking to keep the new Challenge Cup concept going in 2023 but have hit a hurdle.
A new sponsor is required to continue the initiative for a second season.
Introduced last season with Temora drawn out as the initial holders, clubs were able to challenge for the cup if drawn to play the holders throughout the season.
Group Nine chairman Andrew Hinchcliffe is hoping a deal can be struck to find a sponsor to continue the cup in 2023 believing there is plenty of merit in the concept.
"The naming rights are up for grabs for our Challenge Cup in its second year, our 100th year," Hinchcliffe said.
"The inaugural holders are Young, and I'm sure they are going to be strong, but I'm sure there will be other teams that will be keen to contest the Challenge Cup and with an elusive prize pool at the end of the season proper I'm sure it will be contested many times throughout the year."
Hinchcliffe believes it is a great promotional tool and creates a different dynamic for teams, particularly leading into the finals.
As the current holders of the cup, Young pocketed the $5000 after winning it back off Temora in the final round of the season.
The Cherrypickers were one of three clubs to get their hands on the trophy in its inaugural season but it did change hands four times.
Young president Josh Powderly believes it was a good addition to the season.
"I thought it was a real good concept and if everyone gets behind it I think it will be even better," Powderly said. "It creates a bit of rivalry and that's what supporters want to see.
"They want to go to games now and want to see that rivalry back as I don't think there has been much in the last five or six years. You haven't got your Harden-Young anymore or your Young-Coota.
"You want to see more rivalry like a Tumut-Gundagai type thing.
"It's one of those things you just have to keep going as it will only get better."
He hopes they will be able to hold onto the cup longer in 2023 after failing to defend it the first time around.
Kangaroos were the only team to unsuccessfully challenge last season and they would have the first opportunity to do so if it proceeds in 2023.
President Peter Hurst also sees merit in the concept.
"I think it is a good initiative and anything that inspires interest in rugby league locally is a good outcome," Hurst said.
Meanwhile Group Nine are hosting a gala day for both under 16s and under 18s teams at Parramore Park on Saturday.
It is aimed at providing a pre-season hit out.
"We wanted to provide Group Nine club's junior teams an opportunity to have a trial leading into the season," Hinchcliffe said.
"Clubs voted at the AGM that it was appropriate to provide a day so there will be multiple games.
"At this stage it's not a competition or a knockout but just multiple games to give people preparation time ahead of the footy season."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
