Marrar promote 15-year-old to debut in season opener

MARRAR will unveil one of their youngest debutants in the club's history in Saturday's season opener at Langtry Oval.
New Marrar coach Cal Gardner has handed a senior debut to 15-year-old Riley Bradshaw for when the Bombers begin their premiership defence against Northern Jets.
Bradshaw, a member of Marrar's Langtry family, only turned 15 in January but has been given the nod by Gardner to feature in the Bombers' round one team.
"It's exciting for the footy club, it's exciting for Riley and it's exciting for his family," Gardner said.
"They're a Marrar family as well and I'm sure the community will get right around it."
The Kildare Catholic College student impressed for Marrar up forward in their opening trial win over Henty and has been named on a half-forward flank to face the Jets.
Gardner said his selection was purely because he is in the Bombers' best available 21.
"Pretty much he's just earned his spot," Gardner explained.
"He's trained consistently and not only has he trained consistently but he's trained well.
"I picked him in our first trial and he backed up after a game of 17s and played seniors and would have been in our best handful of players in that first quarter that he played.
"He came in and made an immediate impact and that showed me he is ready for senior footy."
Riley Gallagher, another teenager, will also make his first grade debut for Marrar.
"He's come across from Coolamon and made a good impact," Gardner said.
"The way he plays footy, it suits our game plan and he's a good young kid that wants to improve."
Bradshaw and Gallagher's selection forms part of a new-look Marrar, where just 10 members of their premiership team from last September will face the Jets on Saturday.
"We're extremely young this year, which is exciting as a coach because a lot of blokes have their best footy still in front of them and are willing to learn and improve," Gardner said.
"I think that's a real positive for the group."
While there a number of premiership stars that have moved on, the Bombers also have brought in a number of new faces.
Connor Willis (Osborne), Mitch Bloomfield (MCUE), Bryce Mann (Strathmore), Keenan Flood (Lockhart) will all make their club debut for Marrar, while key forward Brad Turner returns from three years off.
The Jets, however, have named Jeromy Lucas at centre-half-forward for the highly-anticipated round one clash.
Gardner hopes his team has come together well enough to produce the goods on Saturday.
"We have had a big turnover of players but we've been fortunate enough to bring in some quality players as well," he said.
"In terms of gelling together, it is obviously early in the season but pre-season's been pretty positive, both our trials have been pretty positive, it will take time for certain blokes to find their positions but we're gelled enough and ready for round one."
Gardner named teenager Coby Bourke and Osborne recruit Connor Willis as a couple of players he's looking to step up and fill the void of those who have departed.
"Coby Bourke's had a pretty good pre-season on the track. He's confidence is growing and as a young player, I expect him to take the next step in his footy," he said.
"Connor Willis has come straight in from Osborne and made an immediate impact in the trial game that he played. I think the way he sees the game and the way he plays really suits our game plan so I think he'll fit in nicely as well."
