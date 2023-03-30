The Daily Advertiser
Former NSW Police Senior Constable Leah Rudder was awarded Star of Courage in 2003

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
March 31 2023 - 6:33am
Former NSW Police Senior Constable Leah Rudder was awarded the Star of Courage back in 2003 - the first female officer to receive the honour - for an outrageous act of bravery. Picture supplied
A decorated Riverina police officer who was the first to be awarded one of the state's top bravery awards has made the "painful decision" to put their medals up for auction this week.

