A decorated Riverina police officer who was the first to be awarded one of the state's top bravery awards has made the "painful decision" to put their medals up for auction this week.
Former NSW Police Senior Constable Leah Rudder was awarded the Star of Courage bravery decoration back in 2003 - the first female officer to receive the honour.
The Star of Courage is awarded for acts of conspicuous courage in circumstances of great peril and is ranked second only to the Cross of Valour, the civilian equivalent to the Victoria Cross.
The Deniliquin-born, Goulburn and Wagga raised, officer was recognised after she risked her life in a house fire, fighting through the blaze and braving a collapsing house to save the life of its occupant.
"On the night, she just acted on instinct," said Leah's husband David Rudder. "And she saved that guy's life and she gave him 20 more years of life."
Mrs Rudder left the police 11 years ago and hasn't worked since due to physical and mental injuries she suffered on the job, including PTSD and anxiety, Mr Rudder said. As a result, she's been forced to make the tough decision to sell her precious medals
"She hasn't worked full time since then ... and then she had some money invested in a business in Sydney but as a result of COVID that just collapsed, so Leah has suffered a financial hardship because of that and we haven't recovered," he said.
"This has been a really painful and difficult decision for her," he said.
Mrs Rudder's 22-year career saw her stationed in Sydney and regional NSW, including the Lower Hunter Valley.
The "country girl" joined the police as an 18-year-old and after a stint in Wagga was posted to Kings Cross in her first full posting in 1989.
"She always wanted to be a police officer," Mr Rudder said.
"Her first station was Kings Cross, she loved it there .. it was a very tough station at the time, it was a different police force back then."
Next month will be the 20th anniversary of her feat of bravery and she still meets up with the man she saved every Christmas. Her medals will be auctioned on March 31 as part of a set of five medals she was awarded with bids to start at $20,000.
