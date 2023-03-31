The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Armed attacker Tristan James Lee loses bid to cut jail time in NSW Supreme Court appeal

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated March 31 2023 - 3:31pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man jailed over an armed attack in 2020 has been denied a bid to reduce his sentence in the NSW Supreme Court. File picture
A man jailed over an armed attack in 2020 has been denied a bid to reduce his sentence in the NSW Supreme Court. File picture

A man jailed over multiple violent attacks in Wagga and Junee has lost a bid to reduce his sentence this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.