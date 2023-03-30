Henwood Park will field a Pascoe Cup side in 2023, after low numbers caused the club to approach Football Wagga with concern last month.
Club senior vice president Chris Hart said after reports of low numbers were published in The Daily Advertiser the club was approached by Yoogali FC with offers of spare players.
"We were struggling pretty hard for numbers and we have managed to secure about three teams worth," Hart said.
"We've had some interest from some Griffith players who are happy to play for a Wagga side, so that's going to give us a bit of a boost that will fill up that third (first grade) side.
"They (Yoogali FC) saw in the paper that we didn't have a full cohort and approached us with the option they'd have some guys willing to travel."
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
It is expected most of the club's first grade side will be made up of the Yoogali players.
Hart said there are still ongoing discussions to confirm the details but that the Griffith-based players would be welcomed into the club like any other.
"We've spoken to them about training on their own, in the past we've had players playing for Tumut, boarding in Wagga, and training with us, so there's been things like that going on all the time," he said.
"As long as players are training, having a run, they're still available."
The connection between Yoogali and Henwood Park came through Frank Pangallo and his son Kyle, who were involved with both clubs.
Henwood Park told Football Wagga they're confident they'll field a first grade side at a meeting on Wednesday night.
"There's still a bunch that we have to go through, ironing out the final details, but all in all we want the team, and if this is how we go about it, there's a good chance it'll happen," Hart said.
Football Wagga president Paul Galloway said the governing body is pleased to have all ten senior clubs playing first grade next year.
"It's really positive for them, and that club, and for the sport in the region," Galloway said.
"Especially when it was looking like they were struggling a little bit, so they've been able to recruit some more players which is fantastic."
Galloway said there was community push from Henwood Park for more players, as well as their recruitment drive from Yoogali.
"At the end of the day, you can recruit players from wherever you can find them, there's players coming from Griffith to support them, which is important, and at the end of the day, it doesn't really matter where a club gets their players from, as long as they're willing to play, pay the registration, and support the club," he said.
Galloway said travelling players are not uncommon in the region, highlighting athletes from across codes that travel to Canberra weekly to play.
Young, who also expressed to Football Wagga they were low on numbers last week, said at the meeting they expect to field the required teams.
"I think it's just that early season jitters where you're trying to get your team nominations in, clubs are trying to get that balance right and sometimes if it's slow to get people it can make people a bit nervous," Galloway said.
Galloway expects a fixture to be released in the next fortnight.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.