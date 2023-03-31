Meeting Sydney Swans star Buddy Franklin was just one of the highlights for Jordyn McFadden after she attended the AFL NSW-ACT Indigenous and Multicultural Youth Girls Leadership Program.
Held over the weekend in Sydney, 13-year-old McFadden got a lot out the experience after overcoming her initial fears of heading to the harbour city by herself.
"It was really good," McFadden said.
"Going on the plane was a bit scary by myself, but I met some friends and made some friends on the way."
Hosting girls from 14-16, the program is designed to help talented players accelerate their football skills and strengthen their leadership capabilities.
McFadden said it was a great experience taking part in the program that covered not only skills but also educational and cultural activities.
"We did a lot of education based stuff," she said.
"We learnt about vaping and drugs and alcohol and all the bad things about it when becoming an athlete.
"We also learnt about road safety because some of the girls are under 16 and they will start driving soon.
"We had a smoking ceremony to learn more about the indigenous people and acknowledge everyone in the Sydney area."
Quizzing McFadden about meeting Franklin brought a smile to her face saying that it was great to be able to meet the AFL legend.
"It was really good seeing him," she said.
"He's like five times my height, but I got a photo with him and the whole team got a photo with him.
"It was really good having an actual AFL player talk us through some things."
Another highlight for McFadden was the clash between the Indigenous and Multicultural sides with her Indigenous side being coached by Sydney Swans' AFLW player Bella Smith.
Although going down 6.13 (49) to 2.0 (12), McFadden still said the game was a great experience.
"It was really good," she said.
"Last year all the girls said that multicultural beat them by a lot, but it was a really close game and it was really fun."
The good news has continued for the Wagga High School student with her also this week being named in the NSWCHS girls touch football under 15's team to compete at the all schools trials in June.
