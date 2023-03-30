BARELLAN coach Alex Lawder has told Farrer League rivals to expect more of the same from the Two Blues this year.
Barellan were the story of the early part of the Farrer League season last year as they found themselves undefeated and on top of the ladder after four rounds.
A late fade cost them a finals appearance but a focus on bringing in more youth and speed paid big dividends for the Two Blues.
Now after last year's successful approach, Lawder said Barellan have brought in more youth in a bid to up the ante.
"It will be a bit of the same, to be honest," Lawder said.
"The guys we've brought in have been more speed orientated, which was something we focused on and highlighted as a need, to add more speed again.
"Then that same brand. We want to be a team that's feared, we want to be a team that no one wants to come up against and that's something that Barellan will always hold dear and be want to known for so we don't want to shy away from that fact.
"I think we've earned the respect of the opposition last year. Teams aren't going to take us lightly, which is a good thing so now we've got to go out and we've got to win games rather than just talking about it or having those respectable losses."
The tasks don't come much harder in round one then welcoming East Wagga-Kooringal to Barellan Sportsground.
The challenge has been made more difficult by the loss of Queanbeyan recruit Jed Simpson for the season after suffering a knee injury in last week's final trial game.
With extra player points in the bank at Barellan, Lawder said the Two Blues will be open to a replacement for Simpson should they find one.
"It's still raw at the moment. We've had preliminary discussions around it," he said.
"We won't say no to anything but we'll have to weigh it all up and make sure they're the right fit for our club."
The Hawks enter the season on the back of a good preparation, having beaten Narrandera and proved competitive against Griffith in their two trial games.
Liam Hard, one of the Hawks' big recruits, won't make the trip to Barellan and will miss the opening month due to an overseas trip. Trent Garner won't also feature in the early part of the season.
Nick Hull will make his first appearance in first grade since 2021, while a handful of other recruits will make their club debut for the Hawks.
