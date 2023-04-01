The Daily Advertiser
Wagga firefighters urge people to change clocks and check smoke alarms as daylight saving ends

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
Updated April 1 2023 - 7:04pm, first published 7:00pm
Amy Ellice from Turvey Park fire station tests a smoke alarm. Firefighters are urging people to use the end of daylight saving to check alarms. Picture by Madeline Begley
Fire and Rescue NSW may no longer say "change your clock, change your battery", but checking your smoke alarm regularly is still a must.

