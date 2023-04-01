Fire and Rescue NSW may no longer say "change your clock, change your battery", but checking your smoke alarm regularly is still a must.
Improvements in battery technology mean new smoke alarms are usually at the end of their 10-year life by the time their power supply dies.
However, many homes still contain older smoke alarms, and devices that haven't been checked recently.
Turvey Park fire station commander Nathan Pascoe said Fire and Rescue is now suggesting regular home fire safety visits as a more comprehensive way of looking after their safety.
"Members of the community can either ring the fire station, or log it on the webpage at Fire and Rescue and ask for a home fire safety visit," he said.
"We look at alarms - both whether they're functioning correctly, and installed in the right position, whether they're current, does the battery need replacing or is it too old.
"We also talk about kitchen fire safety, evacuation plans."
Commander Pascoe said they had been door knocking to get the word out about the free service, particularly among elderly, disabled and CALD communities.
Research conducted by FRNSW in 2017 found only 56 per cent of installed smoke alarms in Australia were operational.
It is recommended residents test their alarms once a month.
Commander Pascoe said ignoring this advice could be deadly.
"Smoke rises, which is why we install them on the roof ... particular at night, when you're asleep, without the warning, the smoke will put you out before you have a chance to escape," he said.
"The other one is the evacuation plan ... especially kids.
"There's no use in trying to put one together when the house is already on fire."
Daylight saving ends at 3am on Sunday, so don't forget to turn your clocks back one hour before bed.
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
