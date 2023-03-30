The Daily Advertiser
Demons captain ready for Coolamon challenge

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated March 30 2023 - 5:09pm, first published 4:30pm
Elisha Gallagher breaks away from Abbey Nitscke's tackle during Collingullie-Glenfield Park's game against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes. Picture by Les Smith
Collingullie-Glenfield Park captain Elisha Gallagher hasn't been at Kindra Park since she broke her leg there last year, but she's determined bad memories won't hold her back in this week's preliminary final.

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

