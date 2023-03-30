Demons captain ready for Coolamon challenge

Collingullie-Glenfield Park captain Elisha Gallagher hasn't been at Kindra Park since she broke her leg there last year, but she's determined bad memories won't hold her back in this week's preliminary final.
With nerves similar to those she felt in her first game back playing, Gallagher said she's sure she'll be fine once she takes the field.
"It's the oval that I broke my leg at so for me it's a bit of a mindset thing," Gallagher said.
"It feels a bit like the first game when I was back, but as soon as I got out there and got my first bump or touch of the footy it all disappeared, I've played a lot of footy since then and it doesn't come into my head once I'm out there, so I'm sure it won't affect my game," Gallagher said.
Sitting on the sidelines during last year's finals berth, Gallagher said it's easier to be out on field with her team.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"I know myself and Dane's (Fuller) watch was going crazy last year with our heart rates too high, so this time it'll be nice to be out there and hopefully contribute to the team," she said.
Watching her team prepare for this season Gallagher said she knew that there was something special about the group.
Moving from Pool B into Pool A this year, she said some were concerned how they'd shape up in the top competition, but she never doubted them.
"I'd seen the way the girls were training at the end of last year and how much effort everyone was putting into the pre-season and I just knew we were going to have a good crack at it this year for sure," she said.
With tough games over the past few weeks, Gallagher said the Demons are used to being challenged and expects no different on Friday.
"It's going to be a really good challenge, the last few weeks we've had a fair few really tough games back to back, and although we haven't really come across Coolamon this season because of the different pools, we've watched a few of their games and they've got some really handy players," she said.
"We've got a big test ahead of us, but I'm still confident that we can come together as a team and looking at the two sides, Coolamon haven't really been tested that much this season being in the weaker division.
"We've been tested in a fair few games so that may help us in the game, and I am confident we should get the job done."
Collingullie-Glenfield Park finished second on their ladder, taking their only loss of the season in round seven to top of the table finishers Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
Demons will play Coolamon at Kindra Park on Friday night, with the game set to begin at 7:30.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.