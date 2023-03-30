NORTH Wagga could debut as many as 'seven or eight' players in Saturday's round one clash against Charles Sturt University.
The Saints have entered a rebuild under new coach Damien Papworth, who is looking forward to blooding the club's next generation.
"I think we could debut seven or eight, which will be great. All kids that have come up through the ranks so that's exciting," Papworth said.
While not hiding away from the rebuild, Papworth is still confident the Saints will remain competitive.
"We've probably got our strongest team on the park. We've got a couple of guys who didn't play trial games come back in. It's good," he said.
"I think we'll be week in, week out, competitive and play a good brand of footy. Chase the wins and see how we go."
Papworth, who has not been involved in the Farrer League since playing at Northern Jets back in the late 2000s, does not know what to expect from CSU.
"To be honest, I'm not sure, I don't know much about them, which is good," he said.
"We'll just concentrate on what we've got in place and what we're doing. It will just be good to see where we're at."
