North Wagga coach Damien Papworth says the Saints could debut 'seven or eight' players against Charles Sturt University

By Matt Malone
March 30 2023 - 3:30pm
Isaac Crouch will step up to a more senior midfield role at North Wagga this season. Picture by Madeline Begley
NORTH Wagga could debut as many as 'seven or eight' players in Saturday's round one clash against Charles Sturt University.

