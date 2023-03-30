The duo behind a major annual creative print fest in Wagga CBD are preparing for their final show this weekend.
The free, family friendly fest celebrates all things printed and independently made including zines, photo books, printed artworks and ephemera.
Halfway Print Fest organisers Kate Allman and Adele Packer are hoping to put on the biggest event yet, with about 40 stallholders from near and far set to descend on the Thirsty Crow Brewery this Saturday.
"We're running our fifth event this year and it's gonna be the last one for Adele and I," Ms Allman said.
For the first time, the event will also includes a line-up of live music featuring Melbourne artists The Secret Migraines, Hearts and Rockets, O.R.C. and Wagga's That Geraldine Chick.
Ms Packer and Ms Allman became involved in the zine scene almost a decade ago and have been publishing their very own one, Salad Days, together since 2015.
In 2018 the long-time friends decided to start their very own festival, and have seen it expand every year.
But while the pair will soon leave the fest behind, they hope it won't end there.
"We're hoping it might continue into the future with somebody else [at the helm]," Ms Allman said.
Ms Allman explained that zines are, "in the simplest form, [a way to] to express."
"What we love about zines is that they can be about anything, so things that you're passionate about, or that you find funny, sad or interesting," she said.
"[They contain] something a bit different from what you would normally find in a typical magazine or similar publication."
The fest will run from midday until 5pm on Saturday.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
