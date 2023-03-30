Wagga City Wanderers coaches have been handed a headache all their players available for their round one Capital Premier League game against Belconnen United.
First grade assistant coach Liam Dedini said it was a good headache for coaching staff to have as they work to finalise their starting team.
Relegated from the Capital Football National Premier League last year, Dedini said they're unsure what to expect from Belconnen.
"It's a bit of the unknown, we haven't played them before as they're the team from NPL One last year that got relegated but it's exciting for us to go up against them in round one and see where we're at against what you'd expect is one of the strongest teams at CPL," Dedini said.
"It's a hard one for us because we haven't versed them before in first grade or 23s, but the boys are excited so hopefully we can start the campaign for the season with a win."
The round one away game kick starts a massive five-round stretch of continuous away games for the Wanderers.
Dedini said the side will aim to be mid-table by the end of round six, after their first home game.
"Knowing that we've got a decent home run after that, that's the first goal for us," he said.
After a long pre-season Dedini and head coach Ross Morgan are looking forward to see the season proper arrive.
"It's been quite a long pre-season, but the boys have done a good job in those pre-season games," he said.
"The last game we got to play was against Monaro, the FA Cup champions of last year, and without diminishing that squad, the boys ended up going down 3-1 but myself and Ross were very pleased with how the boys played and the way they held themselves against a quality opposition.
"The chat from that game was if we can continue to play like that, and improve week by week, we definitely know we're going to be a shot at competing against all teams that we come up against this year."
Wagga City Wanderers will play Belconnen United at Hawker Football Centre on Saturday in round one of the Capital Premier League.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
