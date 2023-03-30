Nick Cotric eyes return for Raiders-Dolphins NRL clash in Wagga

Nick Cotric is eyeing off a return to the field just in time for Canberra's trip to Wagga.
The Raiders winger is on track to make his return from a hamstring injury for the fourth NRL game at Equex Centre in the last five years.
Canberra will host competition newcomers the Dolphins on April 29 and Cotric is hoping to see a sea of green on the hills.
"Hopefully I will be back for the game," Cotric said.
"I can't wait.
"Hopefully here in Wagga we'll have all Canberra supporters as our home game so hopefully it's all green and not red."
Cotric suffered a grade one hamstring strain a fortnight ago in the lead up to Canberra's win over the Sharks.
It saw Young junior James Schiller come back on the wing, however with the bye leading into the trip to Wagga the former Australian representative is hoping to be right for the return clash against the Dolphins.
They will be looking to get one back on the Wayne Bennett-coached side after suffering a 20-14 loss in round two.
Wagga hasn't proven the happiest of stomping grounds for the Raiders.
While they took a 30-12 win over Penrith when they brought their first game to the region in 2019 their last two visits have resulted in losses to Newcastle and Melbourne in the past two seasons.
Cotric is looking to give the Raiders faithful in the city something to cheer about.
"It's a country town the same as Canberra so it's very similar and it's good to bring the game out here to get all the fans and supporters in Wagga to come watch so hopefully we can get a packed out stadium," he said.
Around 2000 tickets have already been snapped up ahead of the big game with Wagga mayor Dallas Tout confident of putting on another good show with continual improvements to Equex Centre.
"We're always working with the local rugby league with the banks and signage and continually working on increasing the infrastructure here where funding is possible," Tout said.
"Last time I was here and now if you look around at all the banks it's fairly safe that wherever you are you will be able to see."
Wagga City Council initially signed a three-year deal, with the option for a fourth game.
Tout hopes another successful trip will only strengthen the city's relationship with their closest NRL team.
"The whole region can come and see the Raiders play, some might come and watch the Dolphins play but we're not sure about that yet, but it is a great thing and a great partnership with council the Raiders have had for a number of years and we hope to continue that," Tout said.
