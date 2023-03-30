It's not everyday that you are crowned as a state champion, but for Junee's Ben Field the gold medal around his neck confirms that reality.
Field claimed the gold medal in the under 13's boys triple jump at the Little Athletics NSW 2023 State Championships held at Sydney Olympic Park.
It is Field's first ever medal at a state event and something that he is still coming to terms with.
"I've always wanted to win a state medal, but I never thought I could," Field said.
"But I did and training with Greg (Wiencke) every week has really helped.
"I wouldn't take it off, it was thrilling to win it and I could never imagine myself jumping an 11.20m."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Field bounced back from two fouls to claim the gold with his final jump and in doing so broke his previous PB of 10.54m by nearly 70cm.
Field will now represent NSW at the Australian Little Athletics Championships (ALAC) in Melbourne over the weekend of April 21-23 and he is super excited to be representing his state.
"It's so so good," he said.
"Out of the 1000 or more kids that do athletics in NSW, to think that I am one of 32 kids is awesome."
Part of Field's rise can be linked back to his participation in the Little Athletics Emerging Athlete Program (LEAP) and his switch to tutelage under Wiencke.
Field admitted to having never really trained for his athletics until recently and that he is enjoying training with Wiencke and his team of athletes including Daniel Okerenyang.
"I've never really trained for athletics until after the second LEAP camp," he said.
"I always wanted to do it as a fun thing, but I got better at it as I've grown up and I wanted to take it more seriously after I realised that training really does help."
Okerenyang is currently the best in the world in triple jump for his age group with Field loving being able to pick up some tips and tricks during their training sessions in Temora.
"It's so good and to think that he is the best triple jumper in the world for his age," he said.
"To train with him is such an amazing privilege and to watch him and learn from him is awesome.
"Then Greg is such an awesome coach."
Growing up in Junee means that Field is constantly in the car travelling for competition and to Temora for training and he is super grateful to his nan Vanessa for all of the time she dedicates in helping him realise his potential.
"My nan has taken me to almost every single training session," he said.
"I can't thank her enough for the amount of money and time she has put into making me reach my full potential in athletics."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.