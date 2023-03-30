The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Cameron Hart returns chasing more Riverina Paceway success

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated March 30 2023 - 6:42pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Hart guides Ideal Dan to success in last year's Riverina Championships. The former Junee reinsman has drives in three of the four heats at Riverina Paceway on Friday. Picture by Madeline Begley
Cameron Hart guides Ideal Dan to success in last year's Riverina Championships. The former Junee reinsman has drives in three of the four heats at Riverina Paceway on Friday. Picture by Madeline Begley

Cameron Hart won his first group one race at Riverina Paceway and has another strong hand chasing more feature success.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.