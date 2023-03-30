Cameron Hart won his first group one race at Riverina Paceway and has another strong hand chasing more feature success.
The former Junee reinsman took out the inaugural Riverina Championships mares final two years ago and backed it up with a win in the entries and geldings final last year.
He's homecoming for another happy homecoming starting in the heats at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
"I've got a couple of nice horses going down for it and I think they are going to be very competitive," Hart said.
"They are going well at the moment so I think they are going to be good chances.
"It is always good to get home but especially when you get to go down and drive horses of this calibre.
"I'm looking forward to it."
He will drive Tay Tay for former Young trainer Jason Grimson in the first of the two mares heats.
She is coming off a 1:50.3 win at Menangle last time out and is confident the best is yet to come.
"She was super and seems to be getting just better and better," Hart said.
"She was decent enough in the Queen Elizabeth series but feels even better now and looks like the class mare in that series."
Soho Historia from the strong Emma Stewart stable looms as her biggest rival on Friday, with Madrid drawn in the second of the heats.
However Hart believes the five-year-old's experience against some more seasoned campaigners will put her in good stead throughout the series.
"She (Soho Historia) has run a lot of good races but is stepping up to open mares grade now," Hart said.
"She has only raced her own age at this stage so we will see how she goes but she's been a pretty impressive filly and will be no better push over.
"It's a pretty big ask (for four-year-olds) as it's the first time they've raced against open mares so I think that gives us a little bit of an advantage."
Hart will also partner Grimson's Lightning Dan in the first of the two Riverina Championships heats for the entires and geldings.
The pair took out last year's final with Ideal Dan and Hart was impressed with the four-year-old's last win at Menangle following a fifth in the Chariots Of Fire.
"He was massive first up since his Chariots run as he was a long way back and had to go really good to catch them," Hart said.
"I was super impressed with that and from the draw (eight) he probably has an advantage over his main dangers.
"I think I should be able to get him forward and try to stay there."
He will also drive My Ultimate Ronnie for former Temora horseman Jarrod Alchin in the second of the two heats.
Hart partnered the four-year-old to a fourth in the Chariots Of Fire last month and expects he will be suited by his second row draw.
"He is super versatile and is such a good horse so I'm happy with that draw (10)," Hart said.
"We can just track through and see what the tempo of the race is but he's strong enough to make a move or that fast if there is plenty of speed on he can just come with one run.
"It gives me options with him but I think he's going really well at the moment so I'm pretty confident with his chances."
Hart will also drive Jumbo Jim for Trevor Allamby across the bumper 11-race card.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
