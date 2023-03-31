The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Basketball

Wagga Heat's Cam McPherson says that a four quarter effort is needing for them to record their first win of the season

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
March 31 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Heat's Cam McPherson is confident his side will get their first win of the year against Hornsby on Sunday. Picture by Madeline Begley
Wagga Heat's Cam McPherson is confident his side will get their first win of the year against Hornsby on Sunday. Picture by Madeline Begley

It hasn't been the best start to the season for Wagga Heat, however Cam McPherson is confident they will get on the board this Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.