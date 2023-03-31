It hasn't been the best start to the season for Wagga Heat, however Cam McPherson is confident they will get on the board this Sunday.
The Heat host the third placed Hornsby Ku Ring Gai Spiders at 12pm at PCYC and McPherson is hoping they are able to claim their first win of the year.
"It would be good if we did," McPherson said.
"Because going 0-3 wouldn't be very nice."
The Heat lost their opening game away at Newcastle by 17-points before a third-quarter lapse against St George Saints White on Saturday resulted in them going down by seven.
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
McPherson said an inability to play the full four quarters has resulted in them not getting the points in their opening two matches.
"It's just being consistent, we are not playing four quarters," he said.
"We are good when we are playing good, but then we just have a spurt were we just drop off and our heads go down.
"We just need to keep our heads focused for the full four quarters and then I reckon we will get a win."
One area that the Heat will have to work on against the Spiders is their accuracy from the free throw line, with their poor conversation rate costing them against the Saints on the weekend.
"We got absolutely smashed," McPherson said.
"I think it was mid 20's to under 10, they did shoot more but we shot terribly from the free throw line when we did get there which we definitely need to work on.
"On Tuesday we did talk about it, but Zac (Maloney) said that it's a personal thing and that we don't want to waste time at training on free throws."
The Heat will also be playing their first of four Sunday home games this weekend with McPherson unsure what to expect after traditionally playing on Saturday evenings.
"I don't know how I feel about that, but I'm sure I will be nice and relaxed though," he said.
"Hopefully it will be good for us because we have a full weekend's rest and then come Sunday we are ready to go."
McPherson was also hoping that the change in day would allow for some more people to get to the game to cheer them on.
"I'm going to think there will be more people there hopefully because there is no footy," he said.
"Hopefully we get a decent crowd because it makes us play better as a team when we have people behind us."
Sunday's game will be the Heat's second at their new home with McPherson saying the new venue has both it's pro's and con's.
"I like the courts, they are unreal," he said.
"But the rings haven't worn in yet so they are very bouncy."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.