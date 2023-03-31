Liam Krautz feared his playing days were over after suffering a badly broken leg last season.
He needed to have three surgeries and had two plates and 19 screws inserted to stabilise the problem with fears he'd never even walk the same.
However the two-time Bill Castle Medal will make his return to the rugby field in 2023 but for a new club.
After playing with CSU last season while still based in Albury, Krautz has made a late move to Waratahs.
Krautz is looking forward to getting back in the game.
"I thought that was it," Krautz said.
"They said I probably wouldn't be running but I've done all my rehabilitation and have taken my fitness pretty seriously, as I always do, and I'm happy with where I'm at.
"I'm ready to give it a crack and get out there and be physical."
His relationship with new Waratahs coach Nick McCarthy was a big draw card.
McCarthy is thrilled to have him on board.
"To pick up one of the best players in the zone over the last decade is a really big bonus for the club this late in the piece," McCarthy said.
"I don't think there is any rugby club in the zone that would say no to having a guy of Liam's character and calibre involved in their club.
"We're really excited to see not only what he can achieve on the field for us but the way he can impart some of his leadership skills on our group as well."
Krautz won back-to-back Bill Castle Medals, the first with Albury in 2019 before making the move to CSU for the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
He has alternated between the two clubs since but has opted for a different approach by joining Waratahs.
"There's always been a rivalry between 'Tahs and everyone else but they have a great coaching staff and they always were a great bunch of blokes with great banter and a nice approach to rugby," Krautz said.
"It's pretty exciting to be a part of."
Krautz is looking at a return to his more familiar role as flanker this season starting with their trial on Saturday.
McCarthy believes Krautz will only add more depth to their forward pack.
"He is a real rugby person who epitomises all the good things about the game that we love and I think he will really add some of those qualities to our club and our playing group this year," he said.
"One of my theories around success in footy clubs is having big squads you can draw on at any point of time and we've got quite big plans around squad management this year and making sure we aren't just relying on 15 or 16 guys every weekend.
"We've got 25 or so we can trust and are all capable of rolling straight into first grade and roll that 'next man up' theory if something were to happen to one of our players we've got a ready made replacement there.
"It will be an interesting year for us around selections and the players are pretty excited about the fact we're going to build a pretty big squad to cover those weeks where things don't go to plan injury wise a lot better."
