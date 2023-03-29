The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Sean Smith is hopeful of claiming another strong result at the Tour de Brisbane this weekend

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
March 29 2023 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sean Smith is looking to help Criterium racing claim another podium this weekend at the Tour de Brisbane. Picture supplied
Sean Smith is looking to help Criterium racing claim another podium this weekend at the Tour de Brisbane. Picture supplied

Criterium Racing's Sean Smith is hopeful of another strong result at the second round of the National Road Series (NRS) this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.