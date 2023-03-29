Criterium Racing's Sean Smith is hopeful of another strong result at the second round of the National Road Series (NRS) this weekend.
Smith is looking forward to taking on the 102km Tour de Brisbane course and hoping to help his team pick up another podium after their strong result at the Melbourne to Warnnambool Classic back in February.
"We have got a full team going up and it should be a good hit out with everyone," Smith said.
"It's going to be a tough race and it always is at the NRS rounds, but I'm hoping to get another podium for the team.
"I'm looking forward to it."
Smith is carrying some strong form into the race after some good performances on the bike in recent weeks firstly at the Tolland Open before backing that up at the John Woodman Memorial Classic over the weekend.
"The form is feeling pretty good," he said.
"I felt pretty good after the 130km, but I just got outdone by a couple of sprinters there.
"But I'm looking forward to getting up there and having a good hit out."
Beneficial to Smith is the fact that he competed in the race last year and he hopes that it will give him a slight advantage given he knows the course.
"I raced last year as an individual as an ADF team rider," he said.
"It was tough, but it was good fun and it's good knowing that I've ridden the course before."
After some chilly conditions in recent weeks, Smith is hopeful of some warmer temperatures in the sunshine state as that's where he does his best work.
