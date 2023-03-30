Leeton pull of out women's competition

Leeton will field just one side across the four Southern Inland competitions after withdrawing their women's team.
The Phantoms will only take part in the second grade competition in 2023.
A lack of numbers was the main reason to pull out of the women's competition.
"Unfortunately from what I hear quite a few of the teams might be struggling a little bit for numbers this year and we're no different," Leeton president Ian Pascoe said.
"We've had a couple move interstate and a few others retire.
"We could maybe get a team for some weeks and not on other and rather than muck everyone around it is probably better for us to call it early, try to keep and bit of interest going and build back for next year."
While the Dianas, who didn't win a game last season, have a couple of new faces it doesn't outweigh the loss.
The Phantoms started last season in first grade but after consecutive forfeits did not take part in the second half of the season.
While the club is happy with their numbers, Pascoe doesn't believe it would have been sustainable in the top grade.
"We had a trial against Griffith last Friday night and we've been getting fairly consistent numbers to training as we get closer to the season," he said.
"We've got a few more guys coming along, I don't think they like pre-season as much as they enjoy getting on the scrum machine, but I think we should be pretty good for men's.
"We've got quite a few juniors that have come through in the men's and have a few young guys who are dispensated to play seconds but can't play firsts so seconds is a better home for us. We would lose three or four guys if we played up in firsts but we can play them in seconds."
Instead Leeton have aligned with Deniliquin in the draw.
After not playing at all last season, the Drovers will make their return to first grade for the first time since 1999.
Leeton will play as their second grade at away games with rival clubs to split across two venues for their home games.
Women's teams will now have a bye that weekend.
Meanwhile Southern Inland are set to have five teams take part in the third grade competition.
Albury have returned to the fold and join premiers Wagga City, Griffith, Ag College and Hay, who are only fielding a third grade side, in the competition.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
