Riverina Veterans Wellbeing Centre fosters community among veterans in first year of business

Georgia Rossiter
Georgia Rossiter
March 29 2023 - 6:30pm
Veteran David Abbott with Riverina Veteran Wellbeing Centre manager Charlotte Webb. Picture by Georgia Rossiter
If the Riverina Veteran Wellbeing Centre was open in 1997 when David Abbott completed his service with the Australian Defence Force, it would have made a "hell of a difference".

