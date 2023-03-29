If the Riverina Veteran Wellbeing Centre was open in 1997 when David Abbott completed his service with the Australian Defence Force, it would have made a "hell of a difference".
He was never deployed overseas but still sustained both physical and mental injuries from his eight years' service, including PTSD and permanent nerve damage.
When he was discharged, Mr Abbott said he was "left to my own devices".
"Back then it was 'you didn't do anything, you're only young, go away' pretty much," he said.
"It would have made a hell of a difference because my [Department of Veterans Affairs] claim would have started earlier, and it would have been a lot easier on me."
I'm almost part of the furniture.- Wagga veteran David Abbott
It's been one year since the wellbeing centre opened and the RSL sub-branch member is among 750 veterans who have sought help from its staff.
"I'm almost part of the furniture," he said.
"Watching this place grow from day one when it was just Charlotte ... to having three full-time staff and looking for the fourth just shows the need for this facility."
The wellbeing centre has already become a central place of inquiry for veterans and current serving members, but also a place of community for them and their families.
"We're all so humbled by the engagement from the community and the engagement of the current serving and their families," centre manager Charlotte Webb said.
"The hard work we've put in to show people that we're a reliable, professional service is shown in the amount of people we've had walk through in the past year."
Ms Webb and the staff at the wellbeing centre host regular events like inviting a nutritionist in to provide cooking tips, and Pilates and yoga classes to help those adjusting to civilian life.
Things like that are a lifeline for those still adjusting to civilian life.
"A lot of veterans and current serving members joined straight out of high school," Mr Abbott said.
"A lot of them don't know how to cook for themselves properly because they just go to the mess.
"Sounds like a no-brainer, but if you've never had to do it, it's a daunting thing."
Ms Webb expects their clientele to continue to grow in the future.
"We're constantly evolving so we are always listening to what our community says," she said.
"It's making those opportunities for people and making sure that we have the safe environment for them to come to with who they feel comfortable with."
Operated by RSL LifeCare, the wellbeing centre is the second of its kind, following the first hub opening in Nowra.
The centre helps with physical and mental health support, claims and advocacy, education, employment, housing and financial assistance.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
