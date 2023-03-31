Wagga Touch recognises top members

Wagga Touch Association has celebrated the end of their representative season at their Vipers presentation evening.
The Strike like a Viper club spirit award when to Lachie Cole, while president Marc Lawrence was surprised with the inaugural Club Person of the Year award.
"I was completely unaware that was coming," Lawrence said,
"The rest of the board must have got their heads together and deemed that I was a worth recipient of that which was quite nice.
"You don't do things to win awards, but it was good to get some recognition, though all of us on the board are there to help the club out and do what we do for our kids."
READ MORE
Cole, who was part of Vipers under 18s Junior State Cup campaign was recognised for his commitment to the club and his team.
Faced with a clash in dates for commitments to both the Vipers and Riverina Bulls, Cole decided to stick with the Vipers and compete in the JSC.
"We have an issue every year with clashing dates for the Junior State Cup and the Riverina Bulls rugby league, so they get a little bit of pressure placed on them because they have to make a decision to go one way or the other," Lawrence said.
"This Lachie thought he had quite a strong team, andb that they we're going to go deep into the State Cup and they did, unfortunately losing a semi-final, only by one try.
"He made a decision to commit in full to the Vipers which was fantastic in our point of view, and also for touch football as well, we're in quite a strong position and growing quite quickly, for Lachie to make that decision for himself, full credit to him."
Also recognised were the top players across all age groups, and some special mentions to the referees who help keep the sport running.
This was the first awards night of this type the Vipers have hosted, and Lawrence said he's hoping it is the beginning of a new end-of-season tradition.
Strike like a Viper club spirit award: Lachie Cole.
Club person of the year: Marc Lawrence.
Representative players of the year: Shayla Watson and EJ Semple.
Referees awards
Referee of the year: Sean Bremer.
Junior referee of the year: Jack Rodham.
Best junior referee in a senior competition: Emily Pike.
10 boys
MVP: Tom Bull. Players player: Jeremiah Cummins. Coaches award: Tom Patton.
10 girls
MVP: Lacey Marci. Players player: Remi Steele. Coaches award: Andie Lawrence.
10 boys development side
MVP: Max Pembleton. Coaches award: Lewis Steele.
10 girls development side
MVP: Herriet Donaldson. Coaches Award: Halle Shaw.
12 boys
MVP: Hudson Evans. Players player: Jed Rose. Coaches award: Nate Schofield.
12 girls
MVP: Zara Connolly. Players player: Olivia Bailey. Coaches Award: Isabel Baggio.
12 boys development side
MVP: Judd Curry. Coaches award: Jax Cuttle.
12 girls development side
MVP: Aspen Macri. Coaches award: Billie Rodham.
14 boys
MVP: Levi Baggio. Players player: Ruben Evans. Coaches award: Will Smith.
14 girls
MVP: Kewa Kahuroa. Players player: Abbey Hunt. Coaches award: Jordyn McFadden.
14 boys development side
MVP: Jesse Wright. Coaches award: Blair Walsh.
14 girls development side
MVP: Andie Pieper. Coaches award: Milla Bailey.
16 boys
MVP: Diezel Watson. Players player: Lindsay Hinch. Coaches award: Mason Crawford-foster.
16 girls
MVP: Georgie Hayes. Players player: Holly Williams. Coaches award: Zahra Hunt.
18 boys
MVP: Lachie Cole. Players player: Ethan Semple. Coaches award: Jackson Connolly.
18s girls
MVP: Annie Vonarx. Players player: Ellie Smith. Coaches award: Cleo Buttifant.
Mens 20
MVP: EJ Semple. Coaches award: Hayden Hinch.
Mens 40
MVP: Darren Reynoldson. Coaches award: Luke Galloway.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.