Brandon Demmery has laid down the gauntlet to his Supersport 300 competitors after a near perfect second round of the championship.
Held under lights at Sydney Motorsport Park over the weekend, Demmery picked up two race wins and a second place finish to surge into the championship lead.
Also pleasing for Demmery was his qualifying speed with the Yamaha rider picking up pole position putting the demons of his qualifying performance at Phillip Island far behind him.
Demmery currently sits on 128 points and has a 14-point lead over nearest rival Cameron Swain.
He will be hoping to keep his good form running when the series returns for round three at Queensland Raceway at the end of April.
