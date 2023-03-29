The Daily Advertiser
Brandon Demmery has shone under lights at Sydney Motorsport Park picking up two wins and securing the championship lead

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
March 29 2023 - 7:30pm
Brandon Demmery in action in Sydney. Picture from Yamaha Motor Australia
Brandon Demmery has laid down the gauntlet to his Supersport 300 competitors after a near perfect second round of the championship.

