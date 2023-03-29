The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Riverina seafood market looking to help fix heart attack capital of NSW

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated March 29 2023 - 6:08pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Owners of Wagga's newest and only seafood store Dr Milton Hasnat and Ryan Martin want to make the heart attack capital of Australia healthier. Picture by Madeline Begley
Owners of Wagga's newest and only seafood store Dr Milton Hasnat and Ryan Martin want to make the heart attack capital of Australia healthier. Picture by Madeline Begley

Wagga is the heart attack capital of NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.