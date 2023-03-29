The Daily Advertiser
Tough times for Wagga renters as city's cheapest rental snapped up for $200 a week

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
Updated March 30 2023 - 2:07pm, first published 5:00am
The exterior of a $200 rental property on Gurwood Street in Wagga's CBD. Picture by Dan Holmes
The exterior of a $200 rental property on Gurwood Street in Wagga's CBD. Picture by Dan Holmes

The cheapest property advertised in Wagga is $200 a week - a price nearly out of reach for Wagga residents surviving on welfare payments.

