The cheapest property advertised in Wagga is $200 a week - a price nearly out of reach for Wagga residents surviving on welfare payments.
According to data collected by the NSW Tenants' Union, this was about average 18 months ago - now it is the only rental in town available at that price.
The Gurwood Street property features one bedroom, one bathroom, a shared kitchen, and no parking. It may come as some relief to the lucky resident the price includes utilities - an enormous cost of living pressure for many renters.
As of Wednesday, there were just three rental listings in the 2650 postcode below $250, with only one within walking distance of the CBD.
Since the August 2021 census, which recorded a doubling of Wagga's homeless population, the median price of a single bed or studio rental in Wagga rose from $200 to $250 dollars per week - a 21.74 per cent increase.
Wagga's cheapest rental would leave a single welfare recipient about $80 a week for groceries, bills, transport, and other expenses.
With the Gurwood Street rental already snapped up, those looking for affordable properties have few other options.
Director at Professionals Real Estate, Paul Irvine, said they've seen demand for smaller properties increase as rent prices have soared.
"What I've seen leading up to Christmas and in Q1 this year is huge demand for that entry level property in the $300 to $500 range," he said.
"We've seen more enquiries on one bedrooms and studios than ever before. I think the climate is forcing people to consider whether they really need an extra bedroom, or extra space.
"We're getting absolutely smashed with enquiries."
Local groups that help people experiencing rental stress like Vinnies and the Salvos say that since the 2021 census, the problem has worsened from their perspective, with more people seeking assistance every month.
Salvos Murrumbidgee Homelessness Program manager Michelle Kilgower said it's increasingly difficult to keep up with the demand for accommodation services in the area.
"Those that wish support via our case management services are supported to apply for rental properties - a demeaning process of knockbacks - or a room, or whatever might be in their affordability," she said.
"These are few and far between. The reality is even if an individual gains access to temporary accommodation, there are no exit points from there.
"Those that believe they can do these things for themselves move onto other services, who invariably provide them with the same information."
Mr Irvine said while he doesn't think there is a shortage of rentals available in Wagga, he can understand why this perception exists. He said lower elasticity in the property market has lead to the appearance of a shortage.
"In the last two years, people just did not move," he said.
"Partly because of the media ... people feel like there's no rentals.
"That becomes scary, to go 'what if we put in our notice, and can't find another place?'"
The agent for the Gurwood Street property but declined to comment when contacted.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community.
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
